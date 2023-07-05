What To Know About Glasses After Cataract Surgery

Medically reviewed by Grace Zhang, MD — By Adam Rowden After cataract surgery, people may require a different prescription for their glasses and contact lenses. A person may also need to protect their eyes with sunglasses or an eye shield for some time after surgery.

Cataracts cause the eye’s lens to become cloudy, causing vision problems. During cataract surgery, a surgeon removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL).

What type of glasses will people need after cataract surgery? After cataract surgery, a person may need to wear protective eyeglasses or an eye shield. This is to help protect the eye from damage in the days and weeks after surgery. An individual may also need to wear a protective eye shield when they sleep. Cataract surgery can also causeTrusted Source a person’s eyes to become sensitive to light for a period of time. This means someone may wish to wear sunglasses or dark-shade glasses when outdoors to help reduce the amount of light they are exposing their eyes to. In some cases, an individual may no longer require prescription glasses after cataract surgery. This is because the surgery can improve their vision. However, if they do still require prescription glasses, it may be a different prescription from the ones they previously used. During the most common type of cataract surgery, a surgeon will implant a monofocal IOL. This has one focusing distance. It means that a surgeon will set it up to improve a person’s up-close vision, medium-range vision, or distance vision. In most cases, people have their lenses set up for clear-distance vision. In this case, they may need to wear eyeglasses after their procedure for reading and up-close work. If a person has astigmatism, they may require glasses for distance and reading after a monofocal lens implant. Learn more about cataract surgery. How long do people need to wear glasses after cataract surgery?

Individuals should wear their protective eye shield at night for at least 1 week after surgery. They may also wear sunglasses after the procedure for as long as their eyes feel sensitive to light. The eye doctor will advise when someone should wear eyeglasses with a new prescription. Can people wear their regular glasses after cataract surgery?

Cataract surgery may improve a person’s vision. Around 90% of individuals Trusted Source can see better afterward. This means a person will typically require a new prescription to accommodate their improved vision. A person will not usually need to wear their regular glasses after surgery as this will be an incorrect prescription for their newly corrected vision. How soon after cataract surgery will people get new glasses?

After cataract surgery, it can take a few weeks for vision to stabilize. A person should wait until their vision has stabilized before undergoing a new eye test to receive a new prescription. People can usually apply for a new prescription around 6 weeks after their cataract surgery. However, studies show that in some cases, a doctor may be able to prescribe glasses as early as 2 weeksTrusted Source after successful cataract surgery. A person may also need to wear a contact lens in a single eye if they have had cataract surgery on just one eye.