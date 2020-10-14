What To Know About Computer Eye Strain

Certain exercises may help with the prevention and management of computer eye strain.

For example, the American Optometric Association recommend that people follow the 20-20-20 rule. Following this rule means looking at something that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen.

Learn more about the 20-20-20 rule here.

It might also be helpful to spend a little time each day on some other eye focus exercises. For example, try slowly alternating between focusing on something far away and something nearby.

Another exercise is the figure eight. This involves looking at an area of floor that is 8 feet away. Then, a person should slowly move their eyes in a figure eight shape for 30 seconds in one direction, then 30 seconds in the other.

There is some evidence to suggest that these exercises could help with computer eye strain. For example, one study has found that looking at distant objects during breaks from work can significantly reduce the symptoms of computer vision syndrome.

Some scientists have also suggested that blinking exercises may be useful in dealing with computer eye strain. For instance, some people may find that recovering a normal blinking rate when looking at screens helps alleviate some of their symptoms.

Learn more about eye exercises here.

Other treatments

Other factors may help prevent and manage computer eye strain.

For instance, one article suggests that making environmental modifications could be useful. The study authors note that controlling light intensity can help reduce glare.

Additionally, different people require different light intensities to work with. For example, people over the age of 50 years may require twice the amount of light as those in their 20s.

The authors also recommend some optimum workstation arrangements. For instance, an individual’s eyes should be around 35–40 inches (in) from their computer screen. Additionally, the screen should be about 5–6 in below eye level.