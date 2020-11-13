If you’ve been involved in a car crash, it can be challenging to know what to do next. Your emotions can be all over the place, and you might not realize how injured you genuinely are until later on.

However, it’s important to remember that the steps for a minor accident and one that has injured you are quite different. You want to make sure that you follow the correct route in order to receive PIP coverage and get the best medical care possible.

In this article, we are going to discuss what to do after being injured in a car crash in Florida.

Let’s get started.

Assess your injuries

The very first thing you want to do after being involved in a crash is to assess your car-crash injuries. This is important, as you may not realize the severity of what has happened straight away. If everything seems ok, then you can move onto the next step, but if not, stay in your seated position until the ambulance and police arrive. They will be able to remove you from the vehicle in the safest way possible.

Check for dangers

While you’re checking out your injuries, it’s also a wise idea to calm yourself and check for any nearby dangers. If you notice any fire, try your best to move as far away from the area as possible. It would help if you also were careful about getting out onto the road, as there may be a risk of other drivers passing by. By being vigilant, you are ensuring your safety, as well as others on the road. Check out these things not to do after a car accident for more information.

Seek medical attention

Once out of the vehicle, you should make sure that you seek medical attention before worrying about anything else. By now, there should be a medic on-site to assess your wounds. If they have any concerns, you will generally be transported to the hospital; however, if not, you’ll need to monitor yourself for symptoms. While you might be concerned about the state of your car or recovering your goods, it’s essential to take care of your health first.

Report the accident

Once sorting out all of the above, you’ll need to report the accident. If the police aren’t there, then make sure you call them before anything else happens. This way, they can document a record of everything that has occurred to avoid one person blaming the other. Sometimes, you may be required to fill out a form yourself, either online or at the station.

Exchange information

Depending on the type of accident, the police may speak to the others involved to obtain their information. But sometimes, you’ll need to do this yourself. Make sure you write down their name, mobile number, and of course, any registration/insurance details. Try your best to avoid confrontation, and never admit guilt. Keep things strictly professional to prevent them from twisting your words later on.

Take photos and speak to witnesses

One step that you definitely don’t want to avoid when being involved in a car accident is taking photos. These can be used in evidence and can also stop the other driver from claiming other issues with their car that weren’t caused in the initial accident.

Alongside this, it can also be wise to speak to any nearby witnesses and gather their information. Their statement can also be used to help determine precisely what happened.

Contact your insurance provider and lawyer

After completing the above, your next step is to contact your insurance provider. It might seem daunting, but all you need to do is give an accurate record of what happened according to your perspective. From here, you may also want to contact an attorney or personal injury lawyer for more advice.

In Florida, PIP (personal injury protection) is required by all drivers on their insurance. The limit of how much your insurance is responsible for depends on whether you a diagnosed with an EMC (emergency medical condition). According to law, only an MD, DO, PA, ARNP, or Dentist can diagnose this. However, chiropractors can work with a company such as TeleEMC LLC that provides interactive exams with experienced health care professionals. Your lawyer will assist you with this PIP process so that you can get the most coverage possible.

Monitor for further injuries

While all this is happening, you want to make sure you continue to monitor yourself for any further injuries. Many appear later on, so you want to ensure that you keep on top of them. Delaying professional help could put you at risk of further medical problems and interrupt your benefits.

By following the above, you can ensure you go through all the necessary channels to cope with a car accident, from all the legalities to your own health and wellbeing. If it gets too overwhelming, remember there are always services out there that can help.

Good luck.