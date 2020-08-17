What To Do After a Car Accident in Florida

So you just got involved in a nasty car accident in Florida? What should you do next? Call your personal injury lawyer? Call the police? Well, so many things cross your mind in those beginning minutes. Florida is one of the largest states in terms of licensed drivers, having over 15 million of them. In addition, there are over 550,000 licensed motorcycles.

This makes Florida roads very crowded. Consequently, car accidents are very common in that state. Statics show that in 2017 alone, Florida registered a staggering 388,032 car accidents, the most of any state that year. As a reminder, Florida has a ‘no-fault’ law. Read on to find out what you should do when you get involved in a car accident in Florida, which may be in need of help from a personal injury lawyer!

Dial 911 Immediately

When you get involved in an accident, shock is the emotion you feel. This state of shock might be so strong, you don’t immediately notice your own injuries. Therefore, dialing 911 is the first thing you should do. It is advisable that if possible, do not move the vehicle from the accident site. When talking to the 911 operator give any specific details so that they can locate you quickly.

File an Accident Report

Contact the police immediately. This may have been handled by the 911 operator.ugh. Regardless of whether the accident is minor or not, it is important to inform the police of the accident.

Remember the Accident Details

As you wait for police to arrive, note down every detail of the accident you can remember. This includes things like the direction you were headed in, the color of the traffic lights or traffic Stop signs. You might have seen the other driver use their phone right before the crash, note it down as well.

Gather Witness Accounts and Evidence

If you can, take clear videos and images of cars involved in the crash. Through them, one can tell the road and weather conditions as well as other possible obstructions. It is recommended that you also capture the traffic signs and street signs as part of evidence.

Contact Your Insurance Company

Get in touch with your insurance company as soon as possible. This will allow them to review the extent of the damage to your car.