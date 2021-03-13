What to Consider When Choosing the Best CBD Dog Treats

Natural healthcare for pets and humans has increased in popularity over the last couple of years. Not only because medical care has become so expensive, but also because people now prefer a more natural way of treating medical conditions. In the same way, pet medical aids and veterinary costs have also increased.

Pet owners are shying away from giving their dogs and cats chemically manufactured medication and are now leaning towards natural supplements. One of these supplements are CBD oil products. CBD oil is derived from the cannabis plant and holds many benefits. Read this article to learn more about CBD and its benefits.

What should you consider before picking a cannabidiol doggy treat for your favorite four-legged friend?

Here is a list of things you have to consider:

Manufacturer and Supplier

Before considering buying any CBD products, you have to first check the credibility of the supplier. Because it has become such a lucrative business, many people are wanting to jump on the sauce train to get their hands on a few extra bucks.

Credible manufacturers not only follow local laws and regulations but also pride themselves in manufacturing high-quality cannabidiol products. To avoid purchasing a product with leftover toxins, you should always make sure that the manufacturer comes highly recommended.

Flavor Options

Credible manufacturers understand the importance of giving your pup tasty treats. Otherwise, they wouldn’t want to digest it. As a result, there are loads of different flavored CBD treats that dogs love.

When you purchase from a credible source, you will have CBD doggy treat options with natural ingredients and flavors. Some of the most popular flavors include:

Pumpkin

Sweet potato

Blueberry

Green apple

Peanut butter

Hemp extract

Turmeric

A combination of different natural and organic foods are also available which makes digesting much easier.

Check the COA

All credible manufacturers will be completely transparent about what specific ingredients are within their doggy treats. To ensure they comply with the FDA’s rules and regulations regarding CBD distribution, dispensaries should have a COA (Certificate of Analysis) available.

This certificate is basically a credible report from a third-party laboratory that provides proof of product content. The most important part is that the product doesn’t have any THC in it. According to the FDA, no CBD product may contain more than 0.3% THC. It is extremely harmful to pups.

This doesn’t mean that it’s the only THC that can be harmful to your pooch. There are many other residual substances after extraction has taken place. Check the COA for any microbial residue, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Quality

Always choose a full spectrum CBD product. It is important that the product contains a high percentage of cannabidiol, otherwise, it won’t reach its full therapeutic potential. Broad-spectrum cannabidiol is great for dogs and highly beneficial as it also contains many natural cannabinoids and terpenes.

Dosage Amount

Cannabidiol is a natural supplement and should be treated as such. This means you can’t overdose your pooch on these delicious treats. It’s important to either check the packaging for dosage recommendations or ask the distributor themselves for information on dosage.

Luckily, CBD is safe and effective in dogs, but it is recommended that 2 milligrams of CBD is suitable for every kilogram of your dog’s weight.

Without overdosing, you can use this product as a great tool to teach your pup a few tricks. Here are five easy ways how you can teach your pooch some fancy tricks by using treats: https://www.bhg.com.au/5-easy-tricks-to-teach-your-dog#.

Benefits

Depending on what your dog is suffering from, you’ll have to buy the product accordingly. Some treats are specifically manufactured for stress and anxiety, whilst others are best used for joint pain, mobility, cardiovascular health, and a better immune system.

This isn’t so much to do with the CBD content, but also the accompanying ingredients. It should always be remembered that cannabidiol treats and oils are no substitute for vet-prescribed medication, but rather acts as a supplement.