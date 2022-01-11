What to Consider Before You Buy New Kitchen Appliances

Whether your refrigerator isn’t keeping your food cold anymore or you’re doing a whole kitchen remodel, it may be time to get new appliances for the most important room in the house. But before you shop for new kitchen appliances, it’s important to keep a few tips in mind. After all, new appliances can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, especially if you’re buying a whole set—such as a matching fridge, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. So you should make sure you’ve done your homework before you spend this kind of money. Here are some details to consider before you buy.

Think About What You Need

First, think about what you’re planning to buy. Maybe you’re simply tired of having to buy bagged ice because your refrigerator stopped making ice years ago—and now it’s not even cooling your food anymore. In that case, it’s time to start shopping for a new fridge. Or maybe you just moved into a house with an older kitchen that’s chock full of appliances that don’t work—and you’re ready to buy a matching bundle of kitchen appliances!

Whatever your circumstances are, think about what appliances you’re in the market for, and then consider what kind of functionality you need. For instance, if you need an oven, do you just want to stick with a standard oven, or do you want a double oven with convection capabilities? If you need a new fridge, do you want a French door model or a side-by-side? And no matter what kind of appliance you need for your kitchen, you’ll need to think about the color and size you want. You should have these details figured out as you start shopping for kitchen appliances.

Read Reviews

Once you know what you need, you’ll have to choose which manufacturer to buy from. Then you’ll have to pick the model you want. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your options, you can narrow them down by checking online reviews. As you browse, you’ll notice some appliances that get great reviews pretty consistently. Assuming they’re in your price range, you should keep those at the top of your list so you can get quality appliances for your kitchen.

You can also ask friends and family which appliances they recommend. Most people have a fridge or dishwasher that has lasted them years with no problems. They’d likely be happy to let you in on the secret of which brand they bought so you can get the same positive experience they’ve had with their kitchen appliances!

Know When to Shop for the Best Deals

If you can wait a bit for your kitchen appliances, you should try to line up your purchase with big sales that might be hitting the stores. In many cases, these sales happen on three-day holiday weekends. You may have even noticed the ads over the years featuring big sales on appliances on Memorial Day, Labor Day, President’s Day, etc.

Appliance retailers also tend to have major sales around New Year’s and Fourth of July. During these holidays, you can often get one-third or even half off appliances, so be on the lookout for these sales.

Another good time to buy is before a new model is released. This may differ depending on the appliance you need. But in general, new refrigerator models are released in the spring, so that’s a good time to start looking for a new fridge. For other appliances, fall is often a good time to look for deals.

Find Out What’s Included with Your Purchase

Finally, you should find out exactly what you’re buying. Sure, you know you’re buying a new refrigerator. But does it come with the parts you’ll need to hook it up? Do you need to go pick it up and bring it to your house, or does the store deliver it? If so, does this cost extra?

Additionally, can you pay for appliance installation from professionals? If you can, this is usually recommended. After all, installation professionals have the right skills, experience, and appliance installer insurance to do the job right. This way, you won’t have an appliance sitting in your kitchen, waiting weeks for someone to install it correctly and haul the old appliance away.