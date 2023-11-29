What To Bring To Florida – The Simplified Packing List

We find it amazing that many people think Florida is some third-world country and so far removed from the real world that you must have certain apparel, eyewear, hiking boots and expensive stylish jackets.

What to bring to Florida? Exactly what Floridians wear, pretty much wherever they go! Flipflops, an old shirt, and some kind of bathing suit or shorts. That is what we wear, 75% of the time.

No, we don’t work in that attire, but you aren’t going to be working either – even if you are supposed to be!

Many blogs will list 150 things you must pack for Florida travel. We look at those lists and think who would be so naive to think they needed all of those things – it’s Florida! We don’t take things too seriously and that includes clothes!

Most Florida travel blogs are written by people who live somewhere else. We live here, travel here and play here. Florida Travel Blog covers the whole state and we know travel requirements.

The Variables for What to Bring to Florida

If you are fishing in Islamorada for a week, you need to pack different things than the person staying in a luxury hotel on Marco Island. People traveling to historical sites throughout Florida may have different needs than someone spending a week on the island of Clearwater Beach.

The packing list may vary slightly but don’t overcomplicate the process. The point is to pack based on your plans, not what some website convinces you to bring to Florida.

Seasons Make a Difference

Florida experiences distinct seasons, and the climate can vary depending on the time of year. Understanding the seasons will help you simplify your packing list for Florida. Here’s a general overview: Winter (December to February): Weather: Winters are mild and relatively dry. Daytime temperatures typically range from the 60s to high 70s Fahrenheit (15-25°C). Packing Tips: Pack lightweight layers, including long sleeves and a light jacket for cooler evenings. If you plan to visit northern Florida, especially in January, it can get cooler, so bring a sweater or coat. North Florida (north of Orlando) is generally 6-7 degrees cooler than a couple hundred miles south like Ft. Myers and Naples.

Spring (March to May): Weather: Spring is warm and gradually becomes hotter. Daytime temperatures range from the 70s to 80s Fahrenheit (25-30°C). North Florida seems to stay cooler and comfortable longer. Packing Tips: Bring light and breathable clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen. The temperatures may seem moderate but the sun can still burn quickly. A light jacket or sweater may be useful for cooler evenings.

Summer (June to August): Weather: Summers are hot and humid, with daytime temperatures often reaching the 90s Fahrenheit (32°C and above). Jackets are rarely necessary in the summer even in the evenings. Packing Tips: Pack lightweight, breathable clothing, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. Stay hydrated and be prepared for occasional afternoon thunderstorms.

Fall (September to November): Weather: Fall is still warm but begins to cool down gradually. Daytime temperatures range from the 70s to 80s Fahrenheit (25-30°C). Packing Tips: Bring lightweight clothing, but consider including a light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings. Be prepared for the occasional tropical storm or hurricane, especially in September and October.

General Packing Tips for Florida These are the items that make a common-sense packing list for Florida. Swimwear: Florida’s beaches and pools make swimwear essential, regardless of the season.

We do recommend Polarized sunglasses if you are going to be around water. You can see clear into the water for several feet with Polarized lenses and the cost differences are insignificant (check the two sunglasses links for confirmation of price similarities).

Rain Gear: A compact umbrella or a rain jacket or a pocket-size poncho for about $1 can be handy, especially during the summer months when afternoon showers are common.

Comfortable Footwear: Comfortable sandals (we call them Flip Flops) or breathable shoes are suitable for the warm climate. Closed-toe shoes are recommended if you plan on exploring outdoor attractions or theme parks.

Bug Repellent: In some areas, especially near bodies of water, mosquitoes can be present, so bug repellent may be useful. Keep an eye on young children since they can be vulnerable to mosquitoes without children's repellent. Big Note: If you intend on buying any of the recommended items above, buy them BEFORE you travel. Use the links we gave you or go to your local big box store and you will save money over the stores located in a travel destination. Florida's weather is the nicest overall in the entire country. However, we can have severe weather during hurricane season. They are rare and they don't sneak up on you! That means you have plenty of time to change plans if severe weather is predicted.

