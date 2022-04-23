What Should My Blood Glucose Level Be?

Medically reviewed by Soo Rhee, MD — Written by Adam Felman

Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood is transporting during a single instant. People can obtain this sugar from their diet. However, glucose is also created by the body as it produces glucose and breaks down stored glucose. The human body regulates blood glucose levels so that they remain moderate: enough glucose to fuel the cells, though not enough to overload the bloodstream. The blood’s internal environment must remain stable to support vital bodily functions. Blood glucose levels can change throughout the day. After eating, levels rise and then settle after about an hour. They are at their lowest point before the first meal of the day. In this article, we look at the ideal target levels for blood glucose as well as provide an overview of glucose itself and explain how to keep blood sugar readings within the right range.

What is a healthy blood sugar level? The U.S. National Institutes of Health considers a normal fasting blood sugar level to be below 99 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). In people with diabetes, these levels will change more. Instead of targeting a specific level, the aim of managing blood sugar is to keep the levels within a healthy range. The American Diabetes Association recommends target levels of 80 to 130 mg/dL before eating if a person has diabetes. Within 2 hours of eating a meal, blood glucose levels should be less than 180 mg/dL.

Hypoglycemia develops when blood sugar concentrations fall below normal. People with diabetes have a higher risk of both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. Early signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia can include: tingling lips

trembling in the hands and other parts of the body

pale face

sweating

palpitations or increased heart rate

anxiety

dizziness or lightheadedness The human brain needs a constant supply of glucose. Severely low glucose can have the following effects: confusion and disorientation

difficulty concentrating

a paranoid or aggressive mentality Less commonly, the person may experience seizures or lose consciousness. Among people with diabetes, severe hypoglycemia can be fatal. Some causes of hypoglycemia can include: diabetes

some medications, for example, quinine for the treatment of malaria

taking too much insulin

drinking alcohol without eating, as the liver may not release glycogen

some illnesses, notably severe hepatitis and disorders of the kidney

anorexia If the kidneys and liver do not work correctly, breaking down and excreting medication from the body becomes harder. Excessive insulin production or supplementation can lead to hypoglycemia. Some tumors can cause low blood sugar, as they produce chemicals similar to insulin. A tumor may also consume so much glucose that it does not leave enough for the rest of the body. People who undergo gastric bypass surgery might also experience hypoglycemia, as they will be able to take in less food than they were able to before surgery. Nesidioblastosis, a rare condition involving the enlargement of beta cells, often results in an overproduction of insulin. Beta cells produce insulin in the pancreas. What is glucose?

Glucose is a sugar that circulates the blood, serving as the body’s main source of energy. Glucose is another product of carbohydrate breakdown. It is a simple sugar that cells in the body can easily convert to energy. Sugars, such as glucose, and complex carbohydrates make up the principal dietary carbohydrates. Other sugars can include fructose, lactose, and maltose, along with sucrose (table sugar). Complex carbohydrates can include starches and types of dietary fiber. The sugar goes straight from the digestive system into the bloodstream after an individual consumes and digests food. However, glucose can only enter cells if enough insulin is also circulating in the bloodstream. Insulin is a protein that makes cells ready to receive glucose. The cells would starve without enough insulin or if they become too resistant to its effects. After people eat, blood sugar concentrations increase. The pancreas releases insulin automatically to move glucose from the blood to the cells. As more and more cells receive glucose, blood sugar levels return to normal. The liver and muscles store excess glucose as glycogen. Glycogen plays an important role in achieving homeostasis, a balanced state in the body. It helps the body function during states of starvation. If a person does not eat for a short period, blood glucose concentrations will fall. The pancreas releases another hormone called glucagon. Glucagon triggers the breakdown of glycogen into glucose, which pushes levels in the blood back up to normal.

Maintaining balanced blood glucose levels People with diabetes need to maintain steady blood glucose levels. However, those without diabetes should also avoid increasing their risk of developing the condition. The glycemic index The glycemic index (GI) can help people choose foods that will not disrupt their blood sugar levels. The index gives a value to each food. Foods that will cause blood glucose levels to spike dramatically, such as candy and sweet desserts, are high in the glycemic index. Those that will minimize fluctuations through a slow release of energy have a low score. Measured against glucose, which is 100 in the index, foods such as soft drinks, white bread, potatoes, and white rice have a high glycemic score. Foods such as whole grain oats and some fruits and plants have a lower glycemic score. The glycemic load (GL) is based on the GI. It provides a picture of the total impact a serving of food will have on energy levels.

What is blood glucose monitoring? People use blood glucose monitoring to regularly test glucose levels in the blood. It is an essential part of effective diabetes control. Many people with diabetes must check several times each day to plan for activities and meals, as well as scheduling doses of medication or insulin. A person can test their blood glucose levels with a glucometer. They usually come with lancets, or tiny needles, as well as test strips and a logbook to record results. How to use a glucose meter Glucometers are easy to use. A person will: set out the glucose meter, a test strip, the lancet device, and an alcohol prep pad wash their hands with warm, soapy water turn the glucose meter on and insert a test strip when the device is ready with an alcohol prep pad, wipe the planned site of injection and wait for the alcohol to evaporate prick their finger with the lancet and gently squeeze their finger until a small drop of blood develops place the drop of blood on the strip wait for the glucose meter to process the data read the result on the screen of glucose meter follow their doctor’s instructions in line with whichever reading shows on the screen keep a log of each glucose reading to help their doctor find the best treatment plan (more-modern devices allow automatic storage of data) People with type 2 diabetes normally need to test blood sugar concentrations at least once each day. Those who need to take insulin, which includes all people with type 1 diabetes and some people with type 2, have to test their blood several times a day. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) can be an alternative method for glucose monitoring for people with diabetes. An accurate reading of the blood glucose level can help achieve good diabetes control. Tips to manage blood glucose levels

There are several steps a person can often take to help control blood sugar. Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, maintaining a moderate weight, and getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-intense exercise each week can help. Other tips for controlling blood sugar can include: eating at regular times and not skipping meals

drinking more water

balancing portions at meals so that a typical plate will be one-fourth meat, one-fourth starchy foods, and one-half non-starchy vegetables Any person who experiences symptoms of low or high blood sugar should see a doctor, whether or not they have a diagnosis of diabetes.