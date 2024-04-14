Home Today Is What Is The Term For Dolphins Frequently Leaping Above The Water’s Surface?

What Is The Term For Dolphins Frequently Leaping Above The Water’s Surface?

By
SouthFloridaReporter.com
-

Each year on April 14th, National Dolphin Day recognizes the social and intelligent mammals of the water.

  • 50 Million years ago – Four-legged land creatures start spending more and more time in water and gradually started evolving into water-based mammals
  • 30 Million years ago – A toothed whale that uses echolocation like the modern dolphin frequents our oceans.
  • 20 Million years ago – Dolphin-like creatures called kentriodontids use active echolocation to navigate waters.
  • 2009 – The National Geographic Photographer Louie Psihoyos directs an award-winning film called “Cove” to alert people to rapid dolphin hunting in Japan.
  • Dolphins are cetacean mammals that are related to whales and porpoises. Found worldwide, they prefer the shallower seas of the continental shelves.
  • As carnivores, their diet consists of mostly fish and squid.
  • Male dolphin – bull
  • Female dolphin – cow
  • Young dolphin – calf
  • Group of dolphins – school or pod
  • Dolphins have acute eyesight both in and out of the water.
  • They also have a well-developed sense of touch, with free nerve endings densely packed in the skin.
  • Surprisingly, unlike sharks, for example, dolphins have a poor sense of smell.
  • Since they additionally have such acute hearing, they can hear frequencies ten times or more above the upper limit of what adult humans can.
  • Dolphins are also capable of making a broad range of sounds using nasal air sacs located just below the blowhole.
  • You will see the dolphins frequently leaping above the water’s surface. They do this for various reasons; when traveling, jumping saves them energy as there is less friction while in the air. Their leaps even have a name called porpoising.
  • Some other explanations for leaping include orientation, social display, fighting, non-verbal communication, entertainment and attempting to dislodge parasites.
  • The United States National Marine Mammal Foundation conducted a study revealing that dolphins, like humans, develop a natural form of type 2 diabetes. This discovery may lead to a better understanding of the disease and new treatments for both humans and dolphins.
  • Dolphins can recognize themselves in the mirror, and they love to admire themselves.
  • Dolphins have the longest memory in the animal kingdom.
  • Dolphins can talk and understand each other over the phone.
  • Dolphins have names for each other and call out to each other specifically
  • A dolphin’s sonar or echolocation is rare in nature and is far superior to either the bat’s sonar or human-made sonar.
  • A dolphin can produce whistles for communication and clicks for sonar at the same time, which would be like a human speaking in two voices, with two different pitches, holding two different conversations.
  • Because dolphins are connected to their mothers by an umbilical cord inside a womb, dolphins have belly buttons.
  • A 260-pound dolphin eats approximately 33 pounds of fish daily without gaining weight, which is akin to a human eating 15 to 22 pounds of steak a day.
  • Dolphins can swim up to 30 miles (48.3 km) per hour
  • It is in the nature of the dolphins to stick with their mothers for a long time before they leave their pack. Some stay with their mothers for 3 or even 8 years!
  • When they are asleep, one part of their brain remains alert and awake. This keeps them safe from potential predators, and enables them to breathe while sleeping.
  • Opposite to their name, Killer Whales belong to thedolphin family.
  • Killer Whales, reaching up to a length of 30 feet, are the biggest of their kind.
  • Dolphins give birth to their young tail first. They’re the only mammals known to do this.
  • Dolphins care and look after the sick or injured members of their pod.
  • Due to their social nature, dolphins swim in groups called ‘pods’ that can have up to 1,000 dolphins.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Fact Retriever

Aquaworld 

30A

National Today

