🍭 The World’s Largest Lollipop Maker, Tootsie Roll, Turns Out 16 Million Lollipops Per Day.

July 20th recognizes National Lollipop Day as a way to celebrate this enduring and ever-popular treat. Pick up your favorite flavor to savor!

The first known use of the word lollipop was in the mid 1780s. Charles Dickens used it to refer to stick-less candies. At another time it a different place it’s what they called sweetmeat on a stick.

In the United States, confectionaries and medicine shops as early as the 1860s sold lollipops in various forms. However, George Smith gave this sweet treat an official 20th-century story in 1908. Smith earns credit for inventing the modern style lollipop.

In 1931, Smith trademarked the name which he claims came from his favorite racing horse, Lolly Pops.

1934 – In the movie Bright Eyes, Shirley Temple sang the song “On the Good Ship Lollipop.”

1939 – The Wizard of Oz brought us a world of characters, including the Lollipop Guild. Armed with a giant spiral sucker, The Lollipop Guild welcomed Dorothy to the Land of Oz.

1969 – How many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop. The Tootsie Pop (the trademark name for Tootsie Roll’s lollipop) commercial debuted on U.S. television. The 60-second advertisement included a boy, cow, fox, turtle, owl, and the narrator.

1973-1978 – How do you make a lollipop look tough? Put it in the hands of Detective Lieutenant Theo Kojak. The lollipop-loving detective was played by Telli Savalis in the TV series Kojak. At the same time, the candy did no harm to the tough guy’s persona.

Cotton Candy is the most common flavor for lollipops.

Dum Dum’s mystery flavor is a pretty simple recipe. They’re created as one flavor batch is running out and the next one is beginning, whatever those two may be.

Dum Dums were originated by Akron Candy Company in Bellevue, Ohio, in 1924. I.C. Bahr, the early sales manager of the company, named the ball-shaped candy on a stick and figured Dum Dums was a word any child could say.

The world’s largest lollipop was made in 2012. The confectioner behind the job was See’s Candies of California, and their creation weighed over 7 thousand pounds. It was chocolate-flavored.

The original lollipop machine would produce 40 Lollipops per minute but the modern ones make 5,900 a minute.

In the Midwest Lollipops are known as Suckers.

The term ‘lollipop’ was recorded by English lexicographer Francis Grose in 1796.

The world’s largest lollipop maker, Tootsie Roll, turns out 16 million lollipops per day.

Chupa Chups are the most popular lollipops in the world. The Chupa Chups logo was designed by famous artist Salvadore Dali.

