What Is Gluten, Which Foods Have Lots, And How To Tell If It Is An Intolerance Vs. Sensitivity

Medically reviewed by Imashi Fernando, MS, RDN — Written by Adda Bjarnadottir, MS, RDN (Ice)

According to a 2019 study, up to 5% of people in Western societies report following a gluten-free diet by choice, and up to 13% describe some level of sensitivity to products containing gluten. This article explains what gluten is and how it can affect a person’s health.

What is gluten? Gluten is a family of proteins found in grains, including wheat, rye, spelt, and barley. Of the gluten-containing grains, wheat is by far the most common. Glutenin and gliadin are the two main proteins in gluten. Gliadin is responsible for most of the adverse health effects of gluten. When flour mixes with water, the gluten proteins form a sticky network that has a glue-like consistency. This glue-like property makes the dough elastic and gives bread the ability to rise during baking. It also provides a chewy, satisfying texture. Interestingly, the name gluten derives from this glue-like property of wet dough.

Intolerance vs. sensitivity Digestive discomfort is the most common indication of gluten intolerance. The person may also have anemia or trouble gaining weight. To determine the cause of the discomfort, people can ask their doctor to check for celiac disease first. There are two main ways to determine if a person has celiac disease: Blood tests: Several blood tests screen for antibodies. A common one is the tTG-IgA test. If that is positive, the doctor may recommend a tissue biopsy to confirm the results.

Several blood tests screen for antibodies. A common one is the tTG-IgA test. If that is positive, the doctor may recommend a tissue biopsy to confirm the results. Biopsy from small intestine: A health professional takes a small tissue sample from the small intestine, which a lab analyzes for damage. A person should undertake both of the above tests while following a gluten-containing diet. Performing the blood test while on a gluten-free diet will yield a false negative. This is because there is no gluten in the system to trigger antibody production. If a person thinks they may have celiac disease, they should consult their doctor before trying a gluten-free diet. If the person does not have celiac disease, the best way to find out if they are sensitive to gluten is to follow a strict gluten-free diet for a few weeks to see if symptoms improve. Then, they will need to introduce gluten back into their diet to see if their symptoms return. If the person’s symptoms do not improve on a gluten-free diet and do not get worse when they reintroduce gluten, then the cause is probably something other than gluten. A gluten-free diet test is not a definite way to diagnose the issue, and people should not try this on their own. If a person suspects they may have a problem, they should seek guidance from a healthcare professional who can test for celiac disease or allergies.

Gluten-free diet Some people may find starting a gluten-free diet rather challenging. The first thing a person needs to do is read the labels on everything they eat and drink. Gluten, especially wheat, is an ingredient in a surprising number of foods. Gluten is also present in barley, rye, and any products that contain these ingredients, such as rye bread. In this diet, people should eat mainly healthy whole foods, as most whole foods are naturally gluten-free. Avoid processed food, cereals, and grains that contain gluten. Gluten-free grains Several grains and seeds are naturally gluten free and available to purchase online. These include: rice

oats

quinoa

flax

millet

sorghum

tapioca

buckwheat

arrowroot

amaranth However, while oats are naturally gluten free, cross-contamination can occur if a facility processes oats alongside other gluten-containing grains such as wheat. Therefore, it is safest only to consume oats with a gluten-free label. Gluten-free foods There are plenty of healthy whole foods that are naturally gluten free, including: meat

fish and seafood

eggs

dairy products

fruits

vegetables

legumes

nuts

tubers

fats, such as oils and butter It is generally better for people to choose naturally gluten-free food rather than processed gluten-free products. These tend to be low in nutrients and high in added sugar or refined grains. Most beverages are also gluten free, except beer unless labeled gluten free. Various gluten-free recipe books are available to purchase online. Many gluten-free foods are also available online, including gluten-free bread and gluten-free snacks. Read about which foods are gluten-free here. FODMAPs

FODMAPs are short-chain carbohydrates found in many foods, including wheat. Many people cannot digest these properly, which can cause various digestive symptoms. There is some evidence that people with “gluten sensitivity” may be sensitive to FODMAPs, not gluten. A 2018 study looked at the effect of fructans, a type of FODMAP, in 59 people who self-reported gluten sensitivity but did not have celiac disease. Researchers found that a fructans diet caused significantly higher gastrointestinal symptoms than gluten consumption. This indicates that FODMAPs may be the culprit for some people who think they react negatively to gluten. Doctors may recommend that people with IBS follow a low-FODMAP diet. However, many people find this difficult to do, and if a person does not do this correctly, this diet may lead to several nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, people should follow this diet with the help of a healthcare professional.

Foods high in gluten

Sources of gluten in the diet include: wheat

spelt (wheat)

rye

barley

bread

pasta

cereals

beer

cakes, cookies, and pastries Many processed foods may also contain gluten. Anyone who wants to avoid gluten will need to read labels carefully.

Who should avoid gluten? For many people, avoiding gluten is not necessary. However, for people with certain health conditions, removing gluten from the diet can make a huge difference. If people cut out gluten products and do not properly replace them with other carbs in the diet, they could be at risk for inadequate fiber, calories, and B-vitamin intake. A person should always consult with a healthcare professional before trying a gluten-free diet. People should also make sure to choose healthy foods. A gluten-free label does not automatically mean that a food is healthy, and gluten-free processed food is still processed food.