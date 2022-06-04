What Is A Gluten-Free Diet?: Definition, Foods, Benefits, And Risks

What does gluten-free mean?

A gluten-free food is a food that does not contain any gluten, a group of proteins present in wheat and other grains. Gluten helps bind baked goods and provides some elasticity to bread.

A gluten-free diet, as the name implies, involves avoiding gluten in foods and drinks completely.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the main three sources of gluten in a diet are products that contain:

wheat

rye

barley

A newer grain called triticale, which is a cross between rye and wheat, also contains gluten, as do some other foods.

Anyone following the diet can include any foods that naturally contain no gluten, such as vegetables, fruits, grains such as rice or quinoa, seafood, and meat.

Although anyone can follow it, people living with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should follow a gluten-free diet for optimal health.

Following a gluten-free diet can help prevent the symptoms of celiac disease and allow the body to heal from damage.