What Homeowners In Maryland Enjoy The Most

Often referred to as a “miniature America,” Maryland is home to nearly every natural feature found in the United States and to people from all walks of life. The state was one of the original 13 colonies and where the country’s national anthem was created, so it’s packed with American history. But what do homeowners in Maryland enjoy the most?

Maryland Geography

Many homeowners will tell you that they like the state for its natural beauty and location. Maryland can be divided into five geographic regions, all of which are full of wonder and natural beauty. Located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country, the state is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware in the east, Virginia to the south, Pennsylvania in the north, and West Virginia in the west.

Exploring the eastern and southern areas of Maryland, homeowners love the Mid-Atlantic Coastal Plain that spreads along these areas. This area is low yet features fertile farmland on the western shore and marshes on the eastern coast.

You’ll find Piedmont with valleys, ridges, low hills, and streams heading toward northeastern Maryland. Just west of Piedmont lies the Blue Ridge region, which is mountainous and gets its name from the bluish hues the trees give off from afar.

In northern Maryland, you will find the Appalachian Ridge and Valley, a thin strip of land with steep ridges, farmland, and vast forested areas. The state’s northwest corner is covered by the Appalachian Plateau, where you’ll find the Alleghenys and Backbone Mountain, Maryland’s highest point.

Maryland Climate and Weather

This state is unique in that it features two distinct climates. Maryland’s highland west region has a continental climate where record temperatures range from -40 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. However, average temperatures in this region are 65 degrees Fahrenheit in July and 28 degrees in January.

Maryland’s eastern portion features a humid subtropical climate that’s heavily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. Yet while these bodies of water help moderate the region’s weather, it does not prevent ice from forming in the winter. Summers in the eastern portion can also be very hot, with air temperatures reaching 107 degrees Fahrenheit with 100 percent relative humidity. Average temperatures in eastern Maryland range from 75 degrees in the summer to 35 degrees in the winter.

While it’s not something homeowners necessarily enjoy, it’s vital to know that eastern Maryland often gets drenched from passing hurricanes. However, this isn’t all bad, as cities such as Silver Springs, MD, have high foliage. So, during the summer, this is a popular travel destination for residents and out-of-state tourists alike.

Maryland Society

While other states have dealt with large amounts of decay in their cities, Maryland has done an excellent job combating sprawl and urban decay. The state legislature enacted “smart growth” laws that encourage the redevelopment of unused urban areas and has slowed the conversion of forests and farmland into residential neighborhoods.

Still, Marylanders have managed to keep many of the state’s traditions alive such as breeding Chesapeake Bay retrievers, steeple chasing, jousting and Maryland Hunt Cup races. And though parts of Maryland are somewhat isolated, this has helped to preserve much of the traditions and attitudes of the people.

Homeowners in Maryland enjoy the picturesque regions and spend much of their time outdoors. Popular pastimes include crabbing and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, trolling the ocean for marlin, hunting wild geese and ducks on the Eastern Shore, playing lacrosse, exploring mountains and caves, whitewater rafting, skiing, and hiking.

Audiences from Maryland and other states enjoy many sporting events such as car, boat, and horse racing. Here you can catch the annual Preakness Stakes and other horse-racing events at Bowie, Laurel, and Pimlico. Baltimore, Maryland, is home to the major league baseball Orioles and the Ravens gridiron football team.

Maryland restaurants offer a wide array of cuisines, but traditional state dishes involve steamed crabs, terrapin soup, crab and fish cakes, beaten biscuits, and padded oysters. The meals are commonly washed down with Maryland’s own rye and brewed beer.

For those looking for arts, Baltimore is home to many professional theaters, such as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Yet, you’ll also find the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, and many other historical and cultural museums.

And if it’s history you’re looking for, then Annapolis, Maryland, is a must-see city. Annapolis was the state’s colonial capital and is renowned for its 1772 pillared, white-domed statehouse, which is the oldest structure still in continuous use.

This city is also home to a 40-block area known as the Colonial Historic District, where you’ll find homes and other structures dating back to before the American Revolution. Annapolis, Maryland, still features crooked, narrow streets where the houses sit right on the sidewalks.

Taking a stroll through the city, visitors and residents enjoy the lush greenery and views of the boats docked in the harbor. Though Maryland does a beautiful job keeping up with modern times, portions of the state more closely resemble Colonial America!