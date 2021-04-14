What Exercises Can Help Reduce Love Handles?

Love handles occur due to fat retention around the hips and abdominal area. People can try to take measures to minimize love handles, including regular exercise and maintaining a moderate weight. People may also consider avoiding tight clothing to further reduce the appearance of love handles.

Love handles are not dangerous in themselves, or anything to be ashamed of. People do not have to try to remove them if they do not wish to. That said, love handles can signal obesity, which may lead to a higher risk of certain conditions. This article looks at love handles and their causes. It also explores exercises and lifestyle changes that may help people to minimize the appearance of love handles.

Love handle definition The term “love handles” first appeared in the late 1960s. It refers to any weight that may have accumulated around the sides of an individual’s waist. This weight may also be visible extending over the edge of their pants or skirt. “Muffin top” is another term people may use to describe body fat that extends above the edge of their waistline. The term references the shape of a muffin in a muffin case.

Exercises that may help reduce love handles While specifically targeting body fat reduction around the waistline is not possible, a combination of cardiovascular exercises and weightlifting may aid weight loss. Additionally, people may incorporate exercises that target specific areas of the body, such as the hips and abdomen. These exercises will not remove fat directly from these areas, but they can improve an individual’s muscle tone and contribute toward weight loss. Bicycle crunches Bicycle crunches involve an individual lying flat on their back with their legs lifted and knees bent. The individual then contracts their abdominal muscles and twists their right elbow toward their left knee while fully extending their right leg. They then repeat this on the opposite side, 15–30 times. Side planks Side planks involve an individual initially lying on one side, using one arm to prop themselves up. They place one leg on top of the other, forming a straight line. They then raise their hips off the ground and hold this position for 30 seconds. They then repeat this on the other side. Mountain climbers Mountain climbers begin in a plank position. A person then brings their right knee up toward their chest while keeping their left leg extended. They hold this position briefly before switching legs in a swift movement, so that their left knee is now up by their chest. It is important that people evenly distribute weight on both feet and do not shift all their weight to one foot. People can repeat this exercise for 30 sets, with bringing both knees to the chest counting as one set. Russian twists Russian twists begin with the individual in a seated position with their knees bent. The person then twists their torso toward the left side and holds the position. They then turn their torso toward the right and hold. They can repeat this exercise for 30 repetitions. To increase difficulty, people can perform the exercise with a weight.