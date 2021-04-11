Late spring to early fall is the most common time of year to get married. And if you’re part of one of the 46 percent of couples getting married at this time of year, that means right now is the perfect time to prepare your wedding registry. Although the task can become overwhelming, knowing what every engaged couple should add to their registry can help you.

Although couple preferences may vary, you can usually divide registry items into four categories—cooking, dining, linens, and home décor.

Cooking

When it comes to cooking accessories, start by taking an inventory of what both you and your future spouse have already. Then, mentally walk through making some of your favorite meals. What tools would you need to make the recipe happen? What tools would help with the recipe? A few things you might consider are:

Pots and pans

Cutting boards

Knives

Casserole dish

A 9×12 baking tin

A muffin tin

A pizza cutter

Spatulas

Tongs

A colander

Kitchen scissors

Grilling utensils

A blender

A toaster

Dining

Even if you and your spouse aren’t hosting Thanksgiving dinner right out of the gate, you should prepare to have people over from time to time. Here are a few dining and entertaining accessories you’ll want to include:

Glassware

Wine glasses

Mugs

Plates

Bowls

Flatware

Serving spoons

A napkin holder

Pitchers

A teapot

Additionally, make sure you have plenty of containers for packing up food leftovers.

Linens

We often don’t think about our household linens as young single people. But as you begin to run your own household, you notice them more. Here are some linens to start thinking about now:

Tablecloths

Cloth napkins

Placemats

Bath towels

Hand towels

Washcloths

Pillowcases

Comforters or duvets

Bedsheets

Having multiple sets of bedsheets is a good idea for company that comes to visit. Having multiple sets also keeps you from having to replace your bedsheets as frequently.

Décor

This is the part where you can focus less on practicality and more on you and your future spouse’s personal tastes. A few home décor choices to consider include:

A globe

Bookends

Flowerpots

Artwork

Drapes

Picture frames

Desktop organizers

Candles

If you’re ever in doubt, you can always urge your guests to send gift cards or money instead. That way, you’ll have a fund for things you should have put on your wedding registry but didn’t.