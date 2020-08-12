Home Weather What Else But Afternoon Showers And Storms Wednesday!

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun in the morning and developing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature more of the same — good sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the area of disturbed weather nearing the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so.  We’ll keep an eye on it.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

