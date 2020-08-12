What Else But Afternoon Showers And Storms Wednesday!

Wednesday features good sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun in the morning and developing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature more of the same — good sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the area of disturbed weather nearing the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so. We’ll keep an eye on it.