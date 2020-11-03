What Does a Car Accident Attorney Do?

A car accident can be one of the most stressful and frightening things to happen to you. It can be difficult to know where to turn or who can help you. Dealing with insurance companies, police, the other person involved in the accident can be frustrating, taking up much more time than you have.

These are the reasons many people turn to a car accident attorney for assistance. Car accident attorneys can mainly help in these 5 types of car-related accidents.

Personal Vehicle Accidents

When you are involved in an accident that involves personal vehicles, it can get tricky. It can be even trickier if you live in a state with either comparative or contributory negligence statutes. Under the comparative negligence statute, if you are found at fault in the accident, the percentage you are at fault will be deducted from your settlement.

For example, if you are found to be 10 percent at fault and the award is $50,000, you will only receive $45,000 as the 10 percent will be deducted to cover your fault in the accident. If your state has a contributory negligence statute, you will not be able to recover any damages if you are found to be at fault in any way.

In cases like this, you want a car accident attorney who will investigate the accident in order to keep you from being found at fault so that you get the full compensation you deserve.

Semi-Truck Accidents

A semi-truck accident is usually extremely serious as the injuries caused by these large vehicles can be catastrophic. Not only are injuries worse in accidents involving tractor-trailers, but you may also have to deal with a large company with in-house lawyers who are able to drag out any settlements for a significant amount of time.

Lawyers understand that by dragging out a case, you may be more likely to settle for a smaller amount in order to at least get some compensation. An accident involving a semi-truck is extremely complex which means you need an attorney who understands those legal issues and is able to fight for your rights.

Motorcycle Accidents

Motorcycle riders do not have the protection that a car does as there is no metal surrounding them. When a motorcycle is involved in an accident, the person on the bike is far more likely to suffer a serious injury than someone in a car.

Many times, a driver will use the excuse that they simply did not see the motorcycle, but this is not a valid argument in a court of law. It is the driver’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundings.

When you are injured in a motorcycle accident, or a loved one has died of injuries sustained in an accident involving a motorcycle, you need an attorney who will fight for the compensation you are entitled to under the law.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Accidents

Similar to motorcycles, drivers often claim that they did not “see” a bicyclist before they hit them. Bicyclists have just as much right to the road as a car. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained in a bicycle vs. car accident can be devastating for the bicyclist. The same is true of pedestrians.

In almost every case, pedestrians have the right-of-way, yet they are often injured by moving vehicles. However, there are cases when a pedestrian or a bicyclist may be found at fault. A bicyclist who is not obeying traffic rules or a pedestrian who is texting and steps in front of a car could be held liable for their own injuries.

Emergency Vehicle Accidents

Even though an emergency vehicle has the right to travel at higher speeds when rushing to an emergency, they must still protect others who are traveling on the same roads. An emergency vehicle that ignores a traffic signal or takes a turn too sharply causing an accident can be held liable.

Unfortunately, because most emergency vehicles are owned by municipalities, it may be difficult to file a lawsuit against them as some states do not permit civil lawsuits against governmental agencies. A car accident lawyer can help you deal with the red tape and regulations necessary to get fair compensation.