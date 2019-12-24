Why do people follow a low-carb diet?

A low-carb diet continues to be a trend, limiting the number of carbohydrates a person ingests. Rather, healthy fats, protein and vegetables are prioritized.

Of course, carbs give the body energy with the body breaking them down to either use or store for later. However, if these stores are not used, the body converts them into fat, hence, weight gain.

If extra carbohydrates are not received e.g. by following a low-carb diet, then the body will not store excess fat which is why the diet is so popular.

But, sometimes people struggle with ideas about what foods can or cannot be eaten on a low-carb diet. It’s imperative to not get into that mindset of “good” or “bad” foods because an unhealthy lifestyle will follow, making diets harder to stick by and your life revolving around food.

Yet, low-carb diets can be beneficial in the short-term with the New England Journal of Medicine finding that people following a low-carb as opposed to a low-fat diet lost more weight in six months, though low-fat lost the most after 12.

So, just what can you eat on a low-carb diet?

Lean meats are, naturally, a good place to start. Chicken and turkey breast, fish and eggs as well as sirloin steak provide adequate protein with not too many calories.

Leafy, green vegetables are satiating – that is, enough to keep you satisfied – along with cauliflower and broccoli.

Then we move on to the fats; nuts, seeds, nut butter and oils such as coconut and olive oil. Unsurprisingly, such healthy fats are high in calories so it’s essential to not eat too many/much in order to maintain that calorie deficit – that is, the all-important energy in versus energy out equation that determines weight loss.

Fruits are also good for snacking; the likes of blueberries, apples and oranges are high in antioxidants and full of nutrients that are necessary in everyday life.

Unsweetened dairy products such as whole plain milk and plain Greek yogurt can help give variety too.

Food sizing and servings

On the face of it, weight loss is simple: burn more calories than you eat and you will lose weight. Yet, some people just have no idea how many calories they take in. With a low-carb diet, it’s imperative to limit the number of carbs you eat to around 20-50 grams per day and ingest carbs that have a high nutritional value per serving.

15 grams of carbohydrates can look very different for various types of foods. An apple, a cup of berries, eight ounces of milk, one slice of bread and one small baked potato contain 15 grams of carbs. It’s also key to choose whole-grain choices that give greater nutritional value for roughly the same carb content.

Sticking to the diet

It’s not the first week or so that is the problem for dieters, it’s keeping that up over a period of time. Creating a meal plan can help dieters know what to eat and when, so planning all meals before a grocery shop haul is constructive.

Preparing as well as planning can help too; it saves time during the week, money and avoids making unhealthy food choices such as eating out. Prepared meals can include Greek yogurt bowls, chicken lettuce wraps or egg muffins.

If preparing meals yourself is unpopular, there is nothing wrong with obtaining aid. Low-carb meal delivery is both convenient and easy to follow.

Snacking too is often the dieters’ biggest downfall. Carrying low-carb snacks around with you can prevent munching on cakes or crisps. Nuts, carrots or hard-boiled eggs are just some of the low-carb snacks you can take around, although it’s key to regulate portion sizes according to the snack so, for example, there would be more carrots to eggs.

Low-carb substitutions

There are a number of low-carb variations of popular dishes. Lettuce leaves instead of taco shells, cauliflower pizza crust or even butternut squash fries and eggplant lasagna are just some of the twists on highly-caloric foods.

Risks

With any diet, there are a number of risks. Headaches, bad breath, constipation, palpitations, low energy, rash and nausea are some of those associated with a low-carb diet whilst long-term health problems such as nutritional deficiencies, gastrointestinal problems and loss of bone density can occur if following the diet over time.