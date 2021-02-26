Foods That You Can Eat On A Ketogenic Diet

The keto diet plan has been extremely popular for a couple of years now, specifically in Florida and other parts of the U.S!

Studies show that this very low carbohydrate and high-fat meal plan is effective for weight loss, diabetes, and epilepsy (to name a few). Such a diet is also beneficial for certain cancers, and diseases like Alzheimer’s. Though, further research on the diet is needed to determine its long-term efficacy and safety.

A ketogenic diet usually would limit your carb intake to 20 to 50 grams in a day. While this may seem challenging, many nutritious food items can easily fit into this form of eating.

Here are several healthy foods to eat on a keto meal plan.

Seafood

Many sorts of seafood are low on carbohydrates. Fish and shellfish are great sources of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 acids which fit into the keto diet plan. Such kinds of seafood are also rich in B vitamins, potassium, and selenium.

Here are the carb counts for 3.5-ounce (100-gram) servings of certain popular types of shellfish like;

clams: 4 grams

squid: 3 grams

mussels: 4 grams

oysters: 3 grams

octopus: 4 grams

Sardines, mackerel, salmon, and other fatty fish are very high in omega-3 fats, which have been found to lower insulin levels and increase insulin sensitivity in people who have overweight and obesity issues.

Low-carb vegetables

Non-starchy veggies are low in calories and carbohydrates, however high in many nutrients, like vitamin C and other minerals. Veggies and plants contain fiber, which at times your body doesn’t digest. So, when you are planning for a healthy meal, look at their digestible (or net) carbohydrate count, which is total carbs minus fiber.

Here are some keto-friendly foods to include in your eating plan. Keto vegetable list includes:

cucumber

green beans

asparagus

broccoli

avocado

cauliflower or cabbage

eggplant

Vegetables are versatile, nutritious, and may help cut down the risk of many diseases.

Cheese

There are several types of cheese. Most of them are low in carbs and high in fats, which makes them a good fit for a keto diet. For instance, one ounce (28 grams) of cheddar cheese has 1 gram of carbohydrates, 6.5 grams of protein content, and a certain amount of calcium.

Cheese is high in saturated fat and also contains conjugated linoleic acid, which is a fat that has been allied to fat loss and enhancement in body composition. Moreover, eating cheese regularly may help reduce the loss of muscle mass.

A proper diet along with regular exercise helps build your stamina, body posture, and composition, improves blood sugar levels, delays aging, and provides several other health benefits over time.

So, if you are looking to have a leaner and fit body, go for a healthy or a keto diet plan! There are many healthy meal plan service providers in South Florida and other parts of the U.S.