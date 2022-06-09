What Can I Leave In My RV Over The Winter?

Your camper might be your best friend for summer trips and hiking plans to unique and picturesque locations. However, when your RV is parked in your garage, you need to do more than cover it up to prevent dust buildup from the outside.

An RV is a great way to travel around. However, if you keep it parked during the winter months, make sure you don’t leave anything in there that is hazardous, may attract pests and rodents, cause mold and mildew or might get damaged over time or because of the weather.

You should probably take some measures, so your RV lasts year after year and does not eat up much on maintenance. Camper Front’s guides are quite useful for everything you need to know as an RV owner, including making the most out of your RV.

Mold and mildew are common in RVs that are not used for a few months. The battery and plumbing may also begin deteriorating over time. While it is a hassle and sometimes not possible to empty out the RV completely, there are some things that you can safely leave in your RV over the winter months.

What can be left in an RV over the winter?

Now that you know what cannot be left in an RV over the winter, here is a list of things that can be safely left in the RV:

Propane Tank

While propane should not be left connected to the appliances and stoves, a propane tank can be safely left in an RV since it has an indefinite shelf life and does not have any change to its chemical composition from temperature shifts.

Waterproof Fabric

Upholstery, curtains, and cushion covers can be left in the RV if they are waterproof. If they are not, they will emit a musty smell due to the absorption of moisture from the atmosphere.

Kitchen Utensils

Kitchen utensils that are washed and cleaned can be stored in an RV without any trouble. However, give them a quick rinse before you use them to get rid of any dust settled on the surface.

Furniture

You obviously cannot remove the furniture that has been bolted into the RV. However, they can be safely left behind if they are made from water-resistant covers. If they are not, you might think about investing in a waterproof material that you can lay on top of the furniture to keep it dry over the winter months.

TV Screens and other electronic gadgets

If you live in a place where it freezes over, any gadgets that have screens might run into issues, especially if you plan on turning them on during the winter months. Most times, if your TV screen is operated after the winter is over, it runs fine.

List of Items not to be left in an RV

Winter is ruthless and even more so for stored away items. Mold and mildew also thrive in uninsulated windows and walls during the cold. So, your RV is at risk of growing mild over the months.

Here is a list of items that should not be left in the RV over the winter months:

Beverages

Anything that can freeze in the cold should not be left in the RV. The beverages might freeze in the cold and, when melting, may cause a watery mess. These are exactly the conditions that mold needs to grow.

Toilet paper and paper towels

A mice infestation is certainly not something you want in your RV! Toilet paper and paper towels are something that mice and other rodents can feed up on, especially if they get wet because of the winter. Once in the RV, they can damage other things like seating and make a mess in the cabinets.

Food Items

Talking about mice, any left food particles and even packaged food may attract mice which leads to a disaster and might make the RV unusable without significant modifications to damaged material.

Anything with water

Anything with water like sewage pipes, gray water tanks, or water regulators should be removed if you’re leaving the RV unattended the entire winter. This is because these pipes and tanks might burst to make a mess and, of course, provide perfect breeding grounds for mice and mold.

Propane and Batteries

Batteries might also burst if the place you live in has steep temperature drops. Propane lines should be disconnected because if the pipes burst, the leaked propane can cause a fire hazard.

Valuable Items

If there is a risk of theft, it is advised that you don’t leave valuable items like jewelry or TV and gadgets inside the RV. These valuables might also be at risk of damage if the winter is too harsh, so it is best to move the valuables inside where they will be safe.