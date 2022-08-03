What Are Your Infertility Treatment Options? 5 Common Fertility Solutions Explained

Trying to have a baby should be a momentous occasion for anyone hoping to conceive. Sadly, when it doesn’t happen as easily as expected, the original joy felt about starting a family can quickly be replaced by sadness and anxiety. If your conception journey isn’t going as planned, don’t give up. There are different options available to help you become the parent you dream of being.

With a trusted fertility partner by your side, you can use alternative reproductive treatments to solve your infertility struggles and get pregnant with the baby you’ve been longing for.

The problem is, that many people don’t know or fully understand the various treatment options available to them, which can be disheartening when you’re having a hard time conceiving. If you’re confused about which step to take next, why not consider one of these common fertility treatments?

When Should You Start Thinking About Infertility Treatments?

If you’re struggling to conceive, you might feel like you need to rush out and receive treatment right away. Unfortunately, many doctors don’t want to address conception issues until you’ve been trying naturally for at least a year.

The reality of the situation is that getting pregnant isn’t as simple as you might think. In fact, a healthy, 30-year-old woman only has about a 20% chance of conceiving each month.

If you’ve been trying to start a family for a year without success, it’s time to make an appointment with your primary care physician or gynecologist.

Reproductive Surgery

In treating infertility, one of the first steps is to determine what’s causing the issue. In some circumstances, it could be a matter of correcting a physical issue, such as opening a blocked fallopian tube or removing uterine polyps. For cases like these, reproductive surgeries could be the ideal solution to your conception troubles. Many of these procedures are simple outpatient surgeries with minimal recovery.

Fertility Medications

When hormone imbalances or anovulation (not ovulating) are the reason behind your infertility issues, there are various fertility medications you can take to solve the problem. These will level out your hormones and help your body trigger ovulation and the release of eggs.

Some of the most common medications include but are not limited to:

Clomid

Serophene

hCG Injections

Follicle-Stimulating Hormones

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

If someone has undergone various medication protocols or surgeries but still hasn’t gotten pregnant, it might be time for their doctor to consider assisted reproductive technologies (ART). These techniques are more involved than some other fertility solutions but generally produce good results.

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

An IUI is when sperm is collected from a partner or donor and then placed directly inside another individual’s uterus while they’re ovulating. This procedure is beneficial because it gives the sperm ‘a head start’ and helps them reach the fallopian tubes more easily.

Doctors often recommend an IUI to those who are suffering from low sperm count or poor sperm motility, cervical conditions, ejaculation dysfunction, or unexplained infertility.

Many healthcare providers combine the IUI procedure with one or more of the previously mentioned fertility drugs to improve someone’s chances of conceiving.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

During an IVF protocol, a person’s eggs are retrieved from their ovarian follicles and then combined with another person’s sperm outside of their body in a petri dish for fertilization. In some cases, doctors will even surgically insert the sperm into the eggs using a technique called intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

This process requires the individual whose eggs are being collected to go through an ovarian stimulation protocol, which uses various fertility drugs before the egg retrieval process can take place.

After fertilization has occurred between the sperm and egg, doctors will place the developing embryo directly into the person’s uterus in a pain-free procedure called an embryo transfer.

Sperm or Egg Donation

While sperm or egg donation utilizes the other procedures mentioned above, such as IUI or IVF, it’s performed with either fresh or frozen donor eggs or sperm. Hopeful parents can obtain these donated specimens from either someone they have a personal connection to, or they can utilize a trusted sperm or donor egg company like Donor Egg Bank USA.

Infertility Doesn’t Have to Be Final

When you’ve tried to get pregnant without success, the mental strain can be overwhelming. It often seems like you’re never going to receive the positive pregnancy you yearn for.

Thankfully, other options do exist. All you have to do is start a conversation with your doctor and find out what will work best for you.