What Are The Ideal Blood Glucose Levels?

A blood sugar chart can help people know what range their blood sugar levels should be in at different times of the day.

Doctors use blood sugar charts, or glucose charts, to help people set goals and monitor their diabetes treatment plans. Charts can also help people with diabetes understand their blood sugar levels.

An ideal blood sugar level will depend on individual factors. A doctor will work with each person to establish suitable levels for different times of the day, depending on whether the person has just woken up, eaten, or exercised.

Tests Measuring blood glucose levels is an essential step in managing diabetes. Tools for blood glucose management, also called glycemic control, include: the A1C test, which shows blood sugar levels over time

continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), an ongoing measure that tracks levels throughout the day

self-monitoring of blood glucose through fingerprick tests Doctors measure blood sugar levels in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl), but A1C results may also appear as a percentage. The percentage refers to the amount of hemoglobin that glucose has bound to in the blood.

Blood sugar charts The following charts outline general target levels for those with and without diabetes. These figures serve as a guide, but each person’s individual needs vary according to age and other factors. A doctor will work with a person to establish their suitable blood sugar levels and help them stay close to their target goals. General target levels General blood sugar target levels are as follows: Target blood sugar levels for people without diabetes Target blood sugar levels for people with diabetes Before meals 72–99 mg/dl 80–130 mg/dl 2 hours after a meal less than 140 mg/dl less than 180 mg/dl A1C levels An A1C test measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over 3 months. It can show if glucose management strategies are working over time. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a person’s A1C results may be as follows: A1C level A person without diabetes below 5.7% A person with prediabetes 5.7–6.4% A person with diabetes 6.5% or over A doctor will need to carry out two tests to diagnose diabetes unless the person shows clear signs of the condition. Blood sugar charts for children Ideal blood sugar levels vary at different ages. Based on data from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the following chart shows the ideal levels for children aged 0–10 and over. Blood sugar levels in mg/dl 0–5 years 100–180 6–9 years 80–140 10 years and over 70–120 The following chart, using information from Diabetes UK, gives a rough idea of how a child’s blood sugar levels may vary during the day. However, they do not differentiate by age. A doctor will advise on levels that are suitable to the individual. Blood sugar levels in mg/dl On waking 72–126 Before meals 72–126 2 hours after a meal 90–162 Experts note that strict adherence to complex blood sugar targets is not always the best approach, especially for children. Parents may find that a doctor provides more straightforward guidelines for children than adults if the benefits outweigh the risks. Blood sugar chart for teens The following are average guideline levels for teens, but people should ask a doctor for individual recommendations. Blood sugar levels in mg/dl Before meals 72–108 2 hours after a meal up to 180 People with gestational diabetes Gestational diabetes can occur during pregnancy. Often, it is a temporary condition, but it can lead to pregnancy complications. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends that people with a diagnosis of gestational diabetes aim for blood sugar levels similar to those for people without diabetes, although individual targets may vary. The ADA offers the following as a guideline: Blood sugar level Before a meal 95 mg/dl or less 1 hour after a meal 140 mg/dl or less 2 hours after a meal 120 mg/dl or less

A doctor will advise the individual on what to do if blood sugar levels are not within the target range. A doctor may recommend higher blood sugar targets for a person with diabetes than for someone who doesn’t have diabetes. Target levels vary throughout the day. They tend to be lower before eating and after exercise and higher an hour or so after meals. When working out a person’s glucose targets, a doctor will consider individual factors, such as: age and life expectancy

the presence of other health conditions, particularly cardiovascular disease

how long a person has had diabetes

problems with the smallest arteries in the body

any known damage to the eyes, kidneys, blood vessels, brain, or heart

personal habits and lifestyle factors

how aware a person is of low blood sugar levels

stress Blood sugar charts often show recommended levels as a range, allowing for differences between individuals. Why is diabetes more common in Black Americans? Find out here. Managing blood sugar levels

Monitoring blood sugar levels is an important part of diabetes management. A monitoring plan may include: tests in a doctor’s office

a fingerprick test

using a CGM device, which monitors glucose levels throughout the day Typical times a person will check their levels include: before meals

before bedtime

on noticing symptoms People may also do additional testing: before, during, and after exercise

during the night

when unwell

after adjustments to their treatment plan The frequency of testing will vary according to the type and stage of diabetes and individual factors. A doctor will advise the person on how often to test and when. Risks of high blood sugar