What Are The Health Benefits Of Vitamin D?

Medically reviewed by Debra Sullivan, Ph.D., MSN, R.N., CNE, COI — Written by Megan Ware, RDN, L.D.

Vitamin D is essential for several reasons, including maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It may also protect against a range of diseases and conditions, such as type 1 diabetes. Despite its name, vitamin D is not a vitamin, but a prohormone, or precursor of a hormone. Vitamins are nutrients that the body cannot create, and so a person must consume them in the diet. However, the body can produce vitamin D. In this article, we look at the benefits of vitamin D, what happens to the body when people do not get enough, and how to boost vitamin D intake. Benefits

Although the body can create vitamin D, a deficiency can occur for many reasons. Causes Skin type: Darker skin, for example, and sunscreen, reduce the body’s ability to absorb the ultraviolet radiation B (UVB) rays from the sun. Absorbing sunlight is essential for the skin to produce vitamin D. Sunscreen: A sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 can reduce the body’s ability to synthesize the vitamin by 95% or more. Covering the skin with clothing can inhibit vitamin D production also. Geographical location: People who live in northern latitudes or areas of high pollution, work night shifts, or are homebound should aim to consume vitamin D from food sources whenever possible. Breastfeeding: Infants who exclusively breastfeed need a vitamin D supplement, especially if they have dark skin or have minimal sun exposure. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that all breastfed infants receive 400 international units (IU) per day of oral vitamin D. Supplement drops for babies are available online. Although people can take vitamin D supplements, it is best to obtain any vitamins or minerals through natural sources wherever possible. Read more on vitamin D deficiency. Symptoms Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include: regular sickness or infection

fatigue

bone and back pain

low mood

impaired wound healing

hair loss

muscle pain If Vitamin D deficiency continues for long periods, it may result in complications, such as: cardiovascular conditions

autoimmune problems

neurological diseases

infections

pregnancy complications

certain cancers, especially breast, prostate, and colon. Sources of vitamin D

Getting sufficient sunlight is the best way to help the body produce enough vitamin D. Plentiful food sources of vitamin D include: fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna

egg yolks

cheese

beef liver

mushrooms

fortified milk

fortified cereals and juices Here, learn how to get more vitamin D from the sun.

Dosage People can measure vitamin D intake in micrograms (mcg) or international units (IU). One microgram of vitamin D is equal to 40 IU. The recommended daily intakes of vitamin D are as follows: Infants 0–12 months: 400 IU (10 mcg).

400 IU (10 mcg). Children 1–18 years: 600 IU (15 mcg).

600 IU (15 mcg). Adults up to 70 years: 600 IU (15 mcg).

600 IU (15 mcg). Adults over 70 years: 800 IU (20 mcg).

800 IU (20 mcg). Pregnant or lactating women: 600 IU (15 mcg). Sensible sun exposure on bare skin for 5–10 minutes, 2–3 times per week, allows most people to produce sufficient vitamin D. However, vitamin D breaks down quite quickly, meaning that stores can run low, especially in winter. Risks