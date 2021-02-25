What Are The Causes And Treatments For Throat Irritation?

Throat irritation is a common problem for many people. Generally, the symptoms are temporary and go away within a week or so. However, they may also be a sign that a more serious health issue is present.

There are a number of different symptoms of throat irritation. These include:

There is no cure for a common cold. A person can just treat their symptoms. Treatments can include:

More than 200 viruses can cause a cold, and they spread from person to person through droplets in the air or on surfaces.

The common cold is, as its name suggests, very common. On average, adults get 2–3 colds per year . A common cold usually lasts around 7–10 days.

COVID-19

COVID-19 can also cause throat irritation. This is a highly contagious disease that results from a viral infection. The virus SARS-CoV-2, a type of coronavirus, is what causes COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may appear 2–14 days after a person is exposed to the virus.

COVID-19 is very contagious. A person who has symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home, unless a doctor has advised them to do otherwise. They should also:

take a COVID-19 test to confirm the diagnosis

isolate and stay away from other people at home as much as possible

call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office to inform them that they may have COVID-19

A person should seek prompt medical care if they believe they have COVID-19 and are having breathing difficulties.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symptoms

A person with COVID-19 may experience a range of symptoms that can vary from mild to severe. The common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

throat irritation

fever

chills

coughing

shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

fatigue

muscle aches

headaches

loss of taste or smell

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Treatment

There is no known cure for COVID-19. However, a person can treat the symptoms of COVID-19. They should:

get plenty of rest

drink lots of fluids

have small, frequent, nutritious meals

take acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce a fever and ease pain



Allergies

Allergies can cause throat irritation among other symptoms. Allergies are very common, with over 50 million people in the United States having some form of allergy.

If a person is experiencing throat irritation due to an allergic reaction, then they may feel the symptoms for as long as they are exposed to the allergen.

Common allergies include pollen, dust mites, cats and dogs, and a variety of foods, including peanuts and shellfish.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of an allergic reaction include:

throat irritation

itchy mouth

red, swollen lips and mouth

There are many other symptoms that vary depending on the specific allergy. A person may also experience additional symptoms such as hives and asthma.

Treatment

Treatments for allergic reactions vary depending on the symptoms and their severity. It is important to reduce exposure to the allergen.

A person may find OTC antihistamines, decongestants, and nasal steroid sprays helpful.

If a person has more severe symptoms they may require prescription medications such as immunotherapy.

Laryngitis Laryngitis is the inflammation of the larynx. The larynx is another name for the voicebox. Laryngitis usually occurs suddenly and tends to get worse during the first 3 days. Laryngitis can be acute or chronic, however, it is mostly temporary with no serious consequences. It is a common problem that affects around 21% of the population at some point in their lifetime. Symptoms Common symptoms of laryngitis include: throat irritation

a hoarse voice

difficulty speaking

a low fever

coughing

throat clearing Treatment Laryngitis tends to go away on its own. However, a person can treat the symptoms of laryngitis in a number of ways. These include: getting plenty of rest

speaking as little as possible

drinking plenty of fluids

gargling warm salty water (not suitable for children)

Epiglottitis

gargling warm salty water (not suitable for children)

avoiding the inhalation of irritants, such as those that come from smoking or second hand smoke

Epiglottitis