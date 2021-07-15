What are the Best Actionable SEO Techniques for 2021?

With everything and everyone adjusting to an online setting, it wouldn’t be a shocker that you and even your next-door neighbor would be doing the same. Whether you’re in the food industry, fashion industry, or even the medical industry, there is something that you can do to expand your services online. Websites were a big thing pre-pandemic, but they are even bigger now. They are easy, efficient, and more importantly, accessible.

What more can you ask for?

If you’re interested in making the switch, it is important to know about algorithms. We’re pretty sure you’ve heard about it before. If you’re on social media, you are more likely to understand what an algorithm is. But, if you have never heard about it, it may seem very complicated. An algorithm is defined as a calculation and a method for processing data. It is a list of instructions for a system to complete its task. Sounds complicated? It is basically input and output.

An algorithm has instructions that should be followed step-by-step. For example, one of the algorithms on the internet are search engines. If you have ever searched anything on google, you will notice the number of data that pop up that are related to your search query. This is how computerized algorithms work. When you input data, an algorithm tries to make an output by sharing data that is relevant to your search. You may have noticed that there is a website at the top of the search bar. How does google pull out information, such as website links in order? The answer to that is SEO.

What is SEO?

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. Seo and algorithms go hand in hand. The reason for this is because SEO is a process for making your website more visible to those who search for anything related to your products or offered services.

So how does SEO work? It’s not as simple as you think. Everyone on the internet is smart. One simple move can make or break you. There are strategies that you may need to learn about in order to reach the top. Like any search engine, it uses bots to identify specific information on each website. Once these have been collected, an algorithm organizes them, like a library.

How is it organized? Bots take into account the amount of “attention” or traffic each site gets in order to determine which of the hundreds of search queries deserve to be on the first page. Where does SEO come in the picture you may ask? There are many ways to incorporate SEO, such as keyword search. A keyword search is one of the most important SEO practices because it is essential to content optimization. Keywords are common words that may be typed by a person in a search engine.

Since an algorithm’s job is to search for relevant searches, it collects keywords in order to organize sites into their relevance. Many of these strategies, including keyword search, can be one of the main factors in ranking higher in search results. If you are interested in a custom medical SEO strategy, read the following:

Best SEO Techniques

Before getting into the deeper part of SEO, you should be knowledgeable about the basics that you have to understand and apply. Simple things such as Keyword search, a process where one looks for terms or keywords that people would normally type in their search engines, and Content Optimization, a process of making sure that content is reachable to a certain amount of audience. Once you know the basics, all the other techniques will be easy.

1. Make sure your keywords are at the very start of your content

Keywords are an essential part of any SEO. To get more traffic going on your site, you will need to repeat your keywords a few times on your content. Another important thing to note is that where you place your keywords is also essential. At the top of your content is the most important placement of your keywords. Why you may ask? It’s because search engines such as Google or Bing prioritize keywords that are located at the first part in order to appear at the top of the search query.

2. Your site’s loading speed is important

Much like anyone, a site that doesn’t load fast enough, or load properly at all, is a site that will be abandoned. To get the algorithm to go bet on your side, you will need tools to speed up your site’s loading speed. Tools such as page speed insight tools is highly recommended by Google.

3. Uniqueness and Creativity

Making your content unique will definitely give your site more traffic. Even better, those who have unique titles will more likely be clickable to most. One thing to note is that you should not duplicate your content. This is why uniqueness is important.

4. Optimize your images

In any kind of content, images are also important. It is important to indicate and add descriptions to your images because it helps a search engine understand the image in your content. Google uses computer vision algorithms to understand the image.

If you are to post an image on an article, for example, you wouldn’t want your image’s file name to be random words and numbers.

5. Better user experience

The main reason why companies are successful is that they improve their site’s user experience. This means that their site is not only efficient but also accessible and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Make sure that your site has all the services you promise to offer, otherwise, people will just waste their time, and you wouldn’t want that, right?