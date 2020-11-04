Wednesday Will Be Sunny And Windy For Florida; Watching Eta

Wednesday features lots of sun and gusty winds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring some mostly afternoon showers. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny and breezy. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature good sun and some clouds and showers on a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area and partly cloudy along the Gulf coast. Look for breezy conditions and periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, a brisk breeze, and periods of showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Eta is bringing life-threatening storm surge, the threat of flash flooding, and devastating winds to portions of Central America. At midday on Tuesday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour and was located about 30 miles from Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

South Florida will need to watch Eta’s future course very closely. The National Hurricane Center forecast indicates Eta will reemerge in the Caribbean this weekend and move northeastward in the direction of Cuba.