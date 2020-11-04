Home Weather Wednesday Will Be Sunny And Windy For Florida; Watching Eta

Wednesday Will Be Sunny And Windy For Florida; Watching Eta

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun and gusty winds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring some mostly afternoon showers.  Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature good sun and some clouds and showers on a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area and partly cloudy along the Gulf coast.  Look for breezy conditions and periods of showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, a brisk breeze, and periods of showers.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Eta is bringing life-threatening storm surge, the threat of flash flooding, and devastating winds to portions of Central America.  At midday on Tuesday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour and was located about 30 miles from Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

South Florida will need to watch Eta’s future course very closely.  The National Hurricane Center forecast indicates Eta will reemerge in the Caribbean this weekend and move northeastward in the direction of Cuba.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR