Wednesday Look For Afternoon Storms And Showers Again For Florida

Wednesday features good sun to start, with clouds, showers, and storms developing during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will be another summerlike day with plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Then showers and storms will move in during the afternoon hours. Look for a gusty breeze to develop along the east coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see fewer showers and storms and more periods of sun. A gusty breeze will be in place along the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will continue the pattern of good sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, a low has developed in the central Atlantic several hundred miles east of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical depression during the next few days. And the remnants of Cristobal continue to bring heavy rain to the Midwest.