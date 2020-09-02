Today Florida Is Sunny And Hot; The Tropics Are Busy

Wednesday features plenty of hot sun with a few Gulf coast showers in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the western parts of South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start, followed by periods of showers and storms from the midafternoon to early evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday will be hot and mostly sunny, but watch out for afternoon showers and storms. The east coast will see a building ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics extremely busy, with 4 features to watch. The first is Tropical Storm Omar, which had been Tropical Depression # 15. Fortunately, it continues to move out to sea. At 5 am Wednesday, Omar was located near 36.2 North, 68.7 West, and was moving east-northeast at 14 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour.

A greater concern is Tropical Storm Nana, which had been Potential Tropical Cyclone # 16. It’s headed to Central America, and watches and warnings are up from the Yucatan to Honduras.. At 5 am Wednesday, Nana was located near 17.0 North, 82.7 West, about 365 miles east of Belize City, Belize. Nana was moving west at 16 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour. Nana is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday evening.

And we’re watching a couple of features well to our east. The is a low located about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It has a low chance of development as it moves slowly westward over the next 5 days. And a wave that is emerging from the African coast has a medium chance of becoming a depression.

