Wednesday Florida Will Be Warm With Lingering East Coast Showers

Wednesday features some early showers and storms, mostly in the east coast metro area. Look for more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds and the chance of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms in spots. The Gulf Coast will be breezy during the day as a strong cold front moves in. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but temperatures will drop after sunset and bottom out in the mid to upper 40s in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Saturday will definitely feel like winter. Look for morning lows in the 40s, giving way to good sun and a few clouds on a cold breeze. Saturday’s highs will top out near 60 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 50s along the Gulf coast — and Christmas Eve will be cloudy and chilly.

The Christmas Day forecast calls for another chilly morning, with lows mostly in the mid to upper 40s. The day will be cloudy with the chance of a shower. Highs on Sunday will be near 60 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 50s along the Gulf coast.