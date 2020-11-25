Wednesday Florida Is Breezy With Lots Of Sun

Wednesday features lots of sun, a gusty ocean breeze, and a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day’s weather will be no turkey. Enjoy sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny day with a pleasant ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of sunny and near picture-perfect weather. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature more of the same — lots of sun and blue skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, the low south of Bermuda is merging with a front and producing gale-force winds. This feature could detach from the front in a few days, and if it does, it will have a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm.