Home Weather Wednesday Florida Is Breezy With Lots Of Sun

Wednesday Florida Is Breezy With Lots Of Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun, a gusty ocean breeze, and a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thanksgiving Day’s weather will be no turkey.  Enjoy sunny skies and a gentle breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny day with a pleasant ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of sunny and near picture-perfect weather.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature more of the same — lots of sun and blue skies.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, the low south of Bermuda is merging with a front and producing gale-force winds.  This feature could detach from the front in a few days, and if it does, it will have a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR