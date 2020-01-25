Weather Changes Ahead

Saturday starts with a Dense Fog Advisory along the Gulf coast and the interior until mid-morning. Then we’ll see cloudy skies as a weak front moves in, with gradual clearing on Saturday afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s along the Atlantic coast and the mid 70s to the west..

Sunday morning will be quite chilly, with lows in the low 50s. Plenty of sun is also in the forecast for Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and maybe a stray storm will return Sunday night into Monday. Monday will feature lots of clouds along with periods of showers and occasionally gusty winds along the east coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the 50s, and the day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s again.