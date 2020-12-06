Home Weather WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Sunday Night

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
South Florida could see severe storms and periods of heavy rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

We’re in the warm sector of a system that will bring us the coldest weather we’ve seen since February, and that means we’re in for plenty of showers and some storms that will last into Monday afternoon.  There’s the potential for some of those storms to become severe, with damaging winds, very heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and small hail.  An isolated tornado is possible.

All of South Florida can expect periods of heavy rain, starting Sunday night.  Flooding is possible in some locations through Monday.

