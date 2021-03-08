We Did Our Own Wine Tasting – Our Findings

Sometimes we’ll assemble a group of like wines and taste them as a group. The benefit of this type of tasting is to get a reference point on a particular type of wine and to compare varietals or possibly even wines from a common appellation. In any case, tastings are fun and are an excuse to taste and talk about wines with friends.

Recently we assembled a group of currently available and similarly priced red Bordeaux wines from 2015 to 2019 to get a sense of how Bordeaux is performing in a competitive world market where prices are often a consideration.

While Napa Valley red wines are soaring past $200 a bottle, much of Bordeaux is maintaining quality while keeping a lid on prices. First-growth Bordeaux still sells for prices that are unaffordable for most people, but there are values to be found in other classifications.

We tasted six wines under $25 that merit special attention from value seekers. Of the six we will recommend only four, finding one overly tannic and one other somewhat inscrutable and possibly flawed. All of our wines used only the five recognized red Bordeaux varietals, albeit in different combinations.

Our first two wines sampled startled us with the quality, price and true to appellation qualities that you would expect from Bordeaux.

The 2016 Chateau Bire Bordeaux Supérieur ($14) is a blend of 50 percent merlot, 40 percent cabernet sauvignon and a smidgen of cabernet franc and petite verdot. The nose displayed a bit of herbs, oak and tobacco followed by cassis and cherry flavors in a stylish medium-bodied package.

The 2017 Chateau Trois Moulins Cotes -De-Bourg ($17) is another merlot-driven wine with 50 percent merlot and the balance cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon (20 percent), and 10 percent malbec. This wine offered bright, fresh cherry fruit, with some cassis notes. Very clean and drinkable.

The 2019 L’Atypic De Pey Bonhomme Cotes De Bordeaux ($16) was crafted from an atypical blend of 60 percent malbec and 40 percent cabernet franc. The dominance of malbec presented a nice fruity cherry/raspberry experience in a medium-bodied and softly tannic wine. Ratcheting up in price a bit, we tasted the Chateau Lyonnat Emotion Lussac St. Emilion 2015 ($25). Originating in one of the lower price St. Emilion appellations, this delightful merlot could have passed as a well-made California cab/merlot blend. Ripe plum and oak elements were accented with herb and eucalyptus notes, creating an accessible

and delicious table wine that would match up well with higher priced California wine.

Lastly, but certainly not least, we experienced the Chateau De Pez St. Estephe 2016 ($55), an exception to the under-$25 group. Elevated to Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel in 2003 just a notch below the hallowed Bordeaux Grand Cru level, this wine — which continues to perform at the highest levels in winedom — does not disappoint. It is 53 percent merlot and 42 percent cabernet sauvignon with a dash of petite verdot and cabernet franc. This well-structured wine offered classic Bordeaux featured cherry and cassis elements with a hint of tobacco for spice. Absolutely worth the tariff, it is a great example of what Bordeaux is all about.

In a separate tasting we also found Bordeaux values from Chateau Paloumey Haut Medoc ($25) and Chateau Fourcas Hosten Listrac ($23).

Wine picks