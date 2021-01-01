We often look at the negative effects brought by this COVID-19 pandemic towards adults. However, we fail to see the negative effects it brings to our children. We overlooked the reality that their lives were also put on hold ever since the virus began to spread.

Even though kids are not at high risk of the Sars-Cov virus, they are still susceptible to it, and their numbers are increasing. As a matter of fact, according to this article by the CDC (Center of Disease Control), one of three children in the US are hospitalized with the virus and put into the intensive care unit as of December 18, 2020.

As of mid-September of this year, there are widespread reports that state the fact that the stress induced by the pandemic greatly affected children’s’ mental health. It is also reported that since lockdowns started, children developed higher forms of irritability, clinginess, fear, and distraction. Those that are aged younger are more likely to develop these behaviors.

In relation to these COVID-19 insights regarding what is happening with kids today, sleep plays a vital role in combating all issues mentioned above. However, it is not always easy to put your kids to sleep (even before this pandemic began). And on top of that, the stress caused by the current worldwide disease makes the task much more challenging. So, if you are looking for tips and tricks, here are a few surefire ways to put your kids to sleep during COVID-19.

Make Their Room as Comfortable as Possible

Tossing and turning on top of your bed means you are having trouble trying to fall asleep. It may be due to your sleeping position, an uncomfortable pillow and/or mattress, temperature, lighting, etc. Relaxation and comfort play vital roles when trying to achieve high-quality sleep. From the comfortable mattress selection to the installation of a fan or A/C, these can affect your child’s sleep.

It is essential that you keep their rooms as comfortable as possible so that it is easier for them to sleep. Although a comfortable mattress can do wonders, the room’s temperature can also affect their sleep. 68°F to 72°F (20°C to 22.2°C) is the recommended temperature for your kids to sleep in. Aside from that, a child’s room should also be dark. This is because light exposure during night time can lessen the quality of sleep, and is true even for adults.

Stick to a Routine or Schedule

When it comes to sleep, a routine is good. When you aid your child to stick to a routine, it helps their bodies understand when it is time to go to bed. As an example, before they go to bed, they must brush their teeth or read a storybook. This pulls a switch in their mind that says, “Hey, it’s time for bed.” Creating a routine and maintaining it throughout the remaining time of this pandemic and afterward, can help your child sleep faster.

COVID-19 also presented a new situation for almost all people, including kids; that is online classes or work. In essence, the means of educating children remains the same, except everything is done through online apps, such as Skype or Zoom. Similarly, since most kids stick to a sleep schedule pre-pandemic, it is vital to stick to the same schedule during the pandemic. Much like a routine, doing this can help your kid sleep faster and easier.

Be Aware of Sleep Crutches

Sleep crutches refer to an object or a person that helps a person fall asleep comfortably. For kids, it may be a certain pillow, a pet, stuffed toy, blanket, while most would also prefer their parents’ singing a lullaby. However, according to this research, children that have the best sleep are those that have objects as crutches rather than another person. With this in mind, always be aware of what your child needs to help them sleep.

If your child relies on your presence to soothe their mind, you may try easing a toy. The key here is for your kid to not rely on you to go to sleep. This is to help them quickly calm down if they wake up at night. Not only will this help your child sleep better, but it will also save you from waking up when they do.

COVID-19 caught everyone by surprise, including children. Their lives were unexpectedly put on hold, which produced harmful effects on their mental health. However, in this current situation, we are all in today, sleep is vital to keep our physical and mental health in check. Help your child get the best sleep during this pandemic to ensure that they have a healthy life despite the world’s situation.