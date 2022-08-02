Watermelon Is A Vegetable Not A Fruit. It Is The Official Vegetable Of Oklahoma

Watermelon Is A Vegetable Not A Fruit. It Is The Official Vegetable...

National Watermelon Day on August 3rd recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs! And since watermelon is 92% water, it is very satisfying in the summer heat.

Watermelon is one of the lowest fruits in terms of calories, yet it is one of the best in terms of the nutrients that it delivers. It provides three percent of the RDI (Recommended Daily Intake) in terms of vitamins B6, B5, and B1.

It also offers four percent of your RDI of magnesium, as well as five percent of your RDI of potassium, 18 percent of your RDI of vitamin a, and 21 percent of your RDI of Vitamin C.

It has also been proven that watermelon is beneficial when it comes to your hair and your skin. This is because of the Vitamin C and A that are included in watermelons.

Vitamin C helps to create collagen, which is the protein that keeps your hair strong and your skin supple.

Vitamin A is also critical in terms of healthy skin, as it assists with repairing skin cells and creating them. Your skin can look flaky and dry if you do not have enough Vitamin A.

By weight, watermelon is the most-consumed melon in the U.S., followed by cantaloupe and honeydew.

The first recorded watermelon harvest occurred nearly 5,000 years ago in Egypt.

Watermelon’s official name is Citrullus Lanatus of the botanical family Curcurbitaceae. It is cousins to cucumbers, pumpkins and squash.

Seedless watermelons aren’t genetically modified. They’re actually a hybrid watermelon. Seedless watermelons were first created over 50 years ago.

Over 300 types of watermelons are grown in the U.S., although only about 50 varieties are grown for grocery stores.

Watermelons usually have red flesh, but some watermelons have white, yellow, orange, or even green flesh.

China grows more watermelon than any other country.

In China, guests offer watermelons as gifts to a hostess.

The U.S. ranks seventh in the world for watermelon production. Top watermelon growing states include California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

We think of watermelon as a fruit because of its sweet flavor, but watermelon is actually a vegetable. It belongs to the cucurbit family and is related to pumpkins, cucumbers and squash.

Watermelon is the official vegetable of Oklahoma.

The novelty of a cubed watermelon began in Japan where they would grow them in glass boxes to hold their shape

Although many people prefer not to, all of the watermelon including the rind can be eaten

Watermelon juice may relieve muscle tension

Watermelon is known as a natural Viagra due to its citrulline content

In some cases, watermelon can reduce inflammation in the body

In ancient Egypt, watermelons were placed in burial tombs to nourish the soul after they had passed

The first cookbook published in the United States in 1796, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons, contains a recipe for watermelon rind pickles.

In many Mediterranean countries including Isreal and Egypt, watermelon is often served with feta cheese.

Watermelon contains more lycopene than raw tomatoes which is famously known as a cancer-fighting substance.

The sweetest watermelon is the Bradford watermelon. It was created by Nathaniel Napoleon Bradford of South Carolina in the 1840s. It was unusually sweet but the skin was too soft for transportation, making it commercially nonviable.

So, the commercial production of the variety ended by the 1920s and it almost died out. Still, the Bradford family decided to keep the variety alive in their backyard for several generations. The great-great-great-grandson – Nat Bradford has once again started producing it commercially.

A watermelon was once thrown at Greek orator Demosthenes during a speech. Placing the watermelon on his head, he thanked the thrower for providing him with a helmet to wear as he fought Philip of Macedonia.

Americans eat more watermelon than any other type of melon

More than 1000 kinds of watermelon exist around the world.

It’s traditional to eat watermelon with salt. The salt helps bring out the sweet flavor of the fruit’s flesh. In Egypt and Israel, people take this a step further, eating watermelon not with salt, but with salted feta cheese. In addition to bringing out the watermelon’s flavor, the cheese adds its own unique flavor as well.

