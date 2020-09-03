Watching The Tropics; Sun & Showers For Florida Today

Thursday features plenty of sun in the morning and showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, a brisk ocean breeze near the east coast, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start, and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a strong easterly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday will be another hot day with sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms on a steady ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The forecast for Labor Day calls for some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching Tropical Storm Nana, which may reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Central America on Thursday. Very heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be major hazards from Nana. Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Omar is weakening as it continues to move across the open Atlantic.

We’re also watching a low about halfway between the Windward Islands and the African coast. This feature has a low chance of development. And we’re keeping an eye on a wave that has finally emerged into the eastern Atlantic. That wave has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next 5 days.