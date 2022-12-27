Home Weather Warming Winter Sun Wednesday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features a mild morning and plenty of sun with a few clouds at times.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the seasonable mid-70s.

Thursday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers.  New Year’s Eve will be on the warm and cloudy side with the chance of a shower near the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The New Year’s Day forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

