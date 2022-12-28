Warm Winter Weather Returns To Florida Thursday

Thursday features a return to the late December weather that made South Florida a tourist destination. Look for good sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida. The east coast metro area could see a quick shower in spots. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds as 2022 comes to an end. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast. New Year’s Eve will be on the cloudy side with midnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds to start 2023. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of warm sun. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.