Warm Winter Weather Returns To Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features a return to the late December weather that made South Florida a tourist destination.  Look for good sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  The east coast metro area could see a quick shower in spots.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds as 2022 comes to an end.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.  New Year’s Eve will be on the cloudy side with midnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds to start 2023.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of warm sun.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

