Warm Weather Wines

As we write this column, the black cloud of the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the health of our citizens and the U.S. economy. But as the well-worn adage states, “this too shall pass”.

With that in mind, we are looking toward the upcoming summer months when hopefully this plague will have eased, and we again can gather with family and friends to share a glass of wine. With pleasant thoughts in mind, we offer some suggestions to our readers for their warm weather sipping.

Rosés should once again be front and center regaining their prominent place as a wine choice for many spring and summertime wine lovers. Rosé shipments to the U.S. from Europe have been delayed due to the uncertainty of the threat of a 100 percent tariff on French and other EU wines that were lifted in January. However, a 25 percent tariff still is in place since October that was largely absorbed by producers and importers.

We are hearing anecdotally from industry insiders that some producers will increase prices this year probably beginning with rosé imports from EU affected countries. A $15 rosé from Provence last year could cost you closer to $20 this spring and summer.

There are alternatives. Look for two of our domestic rosé favorites, such as the Airfield Sangiovese Rosé Yakima Valley ($18) or the Alexander Valley Dry Rosé Sangiovese Alexander Valley ($19).

In deference to the continuing drumbeat from consumers requesting non-oaked white wines, we recommend sauvignon blanc for spring and summer wines. Sauvignon blanc comes in wildly variable styles, almost all unoaked, ranging from the sharp, bright grapefruit and citrus notes of classic New Zealand selections to the more common peach, tropical fruit flavors from California wineries.

French offerings from the Loire Valley such as Sancerre fall somewhere between New Zealand and California, frequently exhibiting a distinct mineral element. Look for Sancerre producers Lauverjat and Jean Reverdy for good examples. New Zealand’s Oyster Bay and The Ned make widely available bottlings that represent the region well.

Dry Creek Vineyards, Honig and Pedroncelli also offer representative bottlings from California.

White wines from the Cote Du Rhone are becoming more popular among American wine enthusiasts. Most are unoaked and are made from a grab-bag of grape varieties, including grenache blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne, bourboulenc, and viognier. The blending of grapes can create wines that can feature a multitude of flavors including apple, peach, citrus, and honey in some cases. Look for widely available and moderately priced examples from Guigal and Perrin.

The white grape Albarino from Galicia, Spain presents a refreshingly clean, citrus, and mineral-driven wine that pairs beautifully with seafood dishes. Dandelion and Burgans are dependable brands that represent the region well.

We’ll be writing more on roses and other wines for spring. Meanwhile, feast your palates on these unusual delights: