Warm Sun And East Coast Showers. No Fooling

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
April Fool’s Day features lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a few late afternoon showers and storms.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun, but a few showers and storms will pop up in the east coast metro area during the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few suburban east coast metro locations will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a warm and gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and summerlike heat along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

