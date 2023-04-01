Warm Sun And East Coast Showers. No Fooling

April Fool’s Day features lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a few late afternoon showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun, but a few showers and storms will pop up in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few suburban east coast metro locations will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a warm and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and summerlike heat along the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.