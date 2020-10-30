Warm Now But Autumn Weather Is On The Way

Friday features good sun in the morning and widespread east coast showers and storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few locations could reach the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Halloween will be sunny and breezy during the day. The evening will be spooky with a shower in spots. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny to start, while showers and storms will pop up in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see a front move in, so look for good sun and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be mostly sunny and windy with some showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and windy conditions. HIghs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Zeta is post-tropical and in the middle of the northern Atlantic, and now we’re watching an area of disturbed weather just west of the Lesser Antilles. This disturbance has a high chance of becoming a depression in the western Caribbean early next week.