Warm Day, Stormy Christmas Eve

Thursday features warm sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers as a strong front approaches. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Christmas Eve will be cloudy with periods of showers and a few storms. The northern part of our area could see a strong storm during the evening, with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and strong winds. But Santa will be just fine making his rounds. Look for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s by midnight.

Christmas Day will be cold, sunny, and breezy — all we’re missing is the snow. Friday’s highs will be in the chilly low 60s.

Saturday morning will see lows in the low to mid-40s. The day will bring lots of sun and a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will start with morning lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. The day will feature lots of sun and the start of a warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be off to a cool start, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.