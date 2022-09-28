Walnuts Linked To Improved Health, Reduced Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

By Corrie Pelc — Fact checked by Maria Gifford

What are the benefits of eating walnuts? Although walnuts are commonly considered to be a nut, they are technically the seed of a fruit. Walnut trees grow the stone fruit, also called a drupe. As the fruit matures, the outside turns into a hard shell, housing the edible seed — the walnut — inside. A daily serving of walnuts is equivalent to 1 ounce, 1/4 cup, or 12-14 walnut halves, and has a nutrition breakdown of: 190 calories

18 grams of fat (including 13 grams of polyunsaturated fat)

4 grams of carbohydrates

4 grams of protein

2 grams of dietary fiber

1 gram of sugar

No sodium or cholesterol According to Lauren Pelehach Sepe, a clinical nutritionist at the Kellman Wellness Center in New York, NY, walnuts are some of the healthiest nuts you can eat. “They are rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, as well as several essential minerals,” she explained to Medical News Today. “Given their beneficial nutritional profile, walnuts are an important part of a healthy diet, as they provide a number of crucial health benefits.” Sepe said that walnuts offer more health benefits compared to other nuts because they contain the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids — also known as n-3 fatty acids — of any nut. “Omega-3 fatty acids are naturally anti-inflammatory. They also have been shown to lower triglyceride levels and reduce plaque formation, which is one mechanism by which they lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.” – Lauren Pelehach Sepe, clinical nutritionist Sepe also cited a 2019 study showing that walnuts help provide cardiovascular benefits due to their impact on the gut microbiota. “A healthy gut microbiome has been linked to reduced inflammation levels, which reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as improves your lipid profile, decreases your risk of metabolic disease, as well as many other health benefits,” she added. Walnuts and ALA

For the current study, senior author Lyn Steffen, PhD, MPH, professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, said the main objective was to determine if walnut consumers had a better diet pattern and better cardiovascular risk factor profile over 30 years of follow-up, compared to those who did not eat walnuts. For this observational study, Dr. Steffen and her team utilized findings from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, which began during 1985-1986 with a group of over 5,000 Caucasian and Black men and women ages 18 to 30 years old, and is ongoing today. The research team examined data for 3,023 CARDIA participants that included 352 walnut eaters, 2,494 eaters of other nuts, and 177 non-nut eaters. Upon examination of physical and clinical measurements after 30 years, researchers found walnut eaters showed a better heart disease risk profile, including: Researchers also determined that people who consumed walnuts ate a healthier overall diet, gained less weight, tested with a lower fasting blood glucose concentration, and self-reported more physical activity. Dr. Steffen said the findings were not surprising because walnuts are an excellent source of plant n-3 fatty acids, more specifically alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and other antioxidants. “Other nuts are also nutritious and contain fatty acids and antioxidants, but other types of nuts do not contain ALA, plant-based n-3 fatty acids,” she explained to MNT. “I have read about the health benefits of walnuts for many years — I wanted to see if walnut consumption would be related beneficially to CVD [cardiovascular disease] health profiles in the CARDIA population.” “I wrote another paper about walnut consumption associated with cardiac phenotypes — this is systolic and diastolic function — using data from the CARDIA study. Even though the adults’ cardiac function parameters were within normal ranges, adults who consumed walnuts had better values.” – Lyn Steffen, PhD, MPH, lead author of the study