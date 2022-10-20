Walking 8,200 Steps A Day May Lower Your Risk Of Chronic Disease, Study Finds

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Jennifer Chesak

You’ve most likely heard that walking is good for your health — but there’s often a lack of consensus about how much walking you need per day to produce health benefits.

For instance, the popular 10,000 steps-a-day goal originated from product marketing during the 1960s and was not the product of medical investigation.

But a new study from researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, takes a fresh look at how many steps a person should take each day — and what kind of steps are most beneficial — to promote good health.

Using data from fitness trackers, researchers found that walking 8,200 steps a day was the threshold at which a person begins to significantly lower their risk of developing a variety of chronic diseases.

The results show an association between walking 8,200 steps and a reduced risk of chronic conditions, including:

The study also found that walking even more steps continues to increase walking’s benefits for nearly every health condition studied.

The study’s senior investigator, Dr. Evan L. Brittain, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt, told Medical News Today:

“For most conditions, higher was better. However, for diabetes and hypertension, we observed a plateau at around 8–9000 steps per day, above which there wasn’t any obvious benefit. That’s not to say people at risk of hypertension and diabetes should stop walking when they reach those levels because there are benefits of activity beyond just those two conditions. CVD [cardiovascular disease] didn’t emerge in our analysis, probably because there weren’t enough incident CVD diagnoses to reach statistical significance in our rigorous analyses and in this relatively healthy cohort.”

Physical activity epidemiologist and kinesiologist Amanda Paluch, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, not involved in the study, explained to MNT:

“Physical activity such as walking works on multiple mechanisms, affecting nearly every cell in the body to benefit our health.”

“Benefits [include] promoting stronger bones and muscles, weight management, reducing chronic inflammation, lower stress levels, and improving the strength and efficiency of our heart and blood vessels. These benefits of walking result in a lower risk of chronic disease, like cardiovascular disease and cancer, and enable us to live healthier for longer.”