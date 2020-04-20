Walk, Swim or Move For the 2020 Friendship Circle Virtual Walk-a-Thon

Grab your virtual sneakers and walk to raise the roof (not a sweat) for a good cause for the 2020 Friendship Circle of Miami 11th Annual “Walking4Friendship.”

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Friendship Circle will host their 11th annual Walking4Friendship 3K, virtually. In light of COVID-19, instead of hundreds of people walking in unity throughout the streets of Miami, participants will walk the three kilometers individually, or with family and friends, at a park, their backyard or even inside. It’s a great way to stay air-conditioned and still walk for fun with hundreds of others, virtually!

“Every step matters. Whether you are walking on a treadmill, walking in your neighborhood or even in your living room, put on your walking shoes and walk for friendship. This is a chance to show our strength in a challenging time and to walk with our virtual community across South Florida,” says Nechama Harlig, Co-director, Friendship Circle.

Walking4Friendship is a beloved community event that raises crucial funds and awareness for Friendship Circle of Miami, a nonprofit organization that benefits children and adults with special needs.

3K By the Numbers

1.86411 miles

9842.52 feet

7.5 laps on a 400m track

In the pool 3000 m (3K) – 132 short lengths of 25 yards

According to Harlig, “By joining us in this Virtual Walk, you are helping us provide social friendship, support and mentorship to children whose everyday life is often full of social distancing. These children need our help more than ever right now, and we’ll need our community’s support to relaunch stronger for them once the crisis ends.”

Historically, the walkathon raises a large portion of the nonprofit’s annual budget. Last year, more than 1,100 donors raised a whopping $207,000. “Due to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monies raised from this fundraiser are more important than ever,” Harlig added.

Virtual walkers and fundraisers will still receive a commemorative t-shirt and a variety of fundraising awards will be presented on social media channels on the day of the event. For those unable to walk remotely, donations can be made at https://www.walking4friendship.com/Donate

This year’s walk is presented by Milam’s Market and key sponsors include Value Store It Self Storage and The Children’s Trust. The funds raised from this popular event will support Friendship Circle’s many programs as well as its new community center, the region’s first of its kind, scheduled to break ground in 2021.

Registration is now open at www.walking4friendship.com.

WHO: Friendship Circle of Miami

WHAT: Walking4Friendship 3K

WHEN: Sunday, May 3, 2020

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Anywhere

SCHEDULE: 9:00 am: Opening Ceremony and Walk

INFO: Registration is $25 online.

www.walking4friendship.com to register today!

All registrants receive a Walking4Friendship T-shirt

SPONSOR: The 2020 Walking4Friendship 3K offers prime sponsorship opportunities

https://www.walking4friendship.com/Static/sponsor-sign-ups

Friendship Circle of Miami

Children with special needs face many challenges, among them isolation and lack of relationships. They could have the best professional help, but they don’t necessarily have friends, don’t attend regular social gatherings like most, and their classmates can’t interact with them in the same way as most children.

For the past 15 years, Friendship Circle has been bridging this gap through inclusive programs that help children with special needs develop friendships through sports, music, life skills training, summer- and winter- camp, yoga, equine therapy, and other exciting activities.

Mission

Friendship Circle of Miami is a nonsectarian, community-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that nurtures friendships between children with special needs and caring teen volunteers.