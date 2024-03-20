COVID Vaccines Reduce Risk of Heart Failure, Clots

by Lisa O’Mary

By now, most of us have heard the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, like the reduced risk of serious illness should you get a COVID infection and a significantly lowered chance of hospitalization or death should you get sick.

Now, there may be another benefit to add: Getting a COVID shot may also help reduce the risk of heart failure. That’s according to researchers from the University of Oxford in England, who found that people who got COVID-19 vaccines had a reduced risk of heart failure, compared to people who didn’t get vaccinated.

Heart. The authors suggested that their large study provides another look at what they called the "tangled" relationship between COVID and the risk of heart and blood clot problems. Previous research on the topics has provided complex findings on the relationship between vaccination and the risk levels of those conditions. The protection lasted up to a year and also lowered the chance of experiencing heart inflammation and some types of blood clots. The findings were published this month by the journal.