Visualizing the Royalty and Castles of Each U.S. State

The United States has its fair share of historical landmarks and figures, but it has never had a monarchy—or the pomp and grandeur that comes with it. But imagine if it did. What would it look like if each state in the U.S. had a king, queen, and castle?

We used the AI image creator Midjourney to create fantasy depictions of royalty using each state’s landmarks and official plant and animal wildlife. Come journey with us through the Sovereign Realm of Americadia.

The Northeast

Crowned Dominion of Northevia: Where Royal Splendor Meets Yankee Charm

The Northeast is home to the oldest states in the U.S., with cities full of Revolutionary history. It’s also home to beautiful foliage, charming wildlife, and iconic landmarks. Let’s see how Midjourney envisioned the 11 royal kingdoms of the Northeast.

Looking closer at the three oldest states in the country, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey offer varying portraits of American royalty.

Delaware’s castle features tall arched windows and a battlement lining the roof’s edge. It’s one of the smaller royal homes depicted, but its quaint size seems fitting for the second-smallest state in the country. Delaware’s king and queen are similarly modest in appearance as they stand in elegantly tailored suits while holding a sweet gray fox, the official state animal.

Pennsylvania’s palace is a bit more imposing, situated inside Independence National Park in Philadelphia and surrounded by eastern hemlock trees. The palace facade features mismatched gray and brown brickwork and turret-style towers, a nod to the state’s role in key battles during the American Revolution. Its king and queen are dressed in rich brocades, adorned with fur and feathers, and hold two Ruffed Grouse, the state bird.

New Jersey’s king and queen are more elaborately dressed in stunning hues of yellow, gold, and black—an allusion to their state bird, the American Goldfinch. Their citadel takes inspiration from the famous Cape May Lighthouse, with light brickwork and whitewashed balconies. The royal home nestles in a cradle of Northern red oak trees, the official state tree.

The Southwest

Majestic Realm of Southwesteros: Where Desert Dukes and Cactus Queens Reign

Vast deserts, spiked cacti, and rich cultural traditions often characterize the American Southwest. Let’s see how Midjourney personified the history and artistry of Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

New Mexico’s Nuevo Fortaleza is one of the most breathtaking royal homes in all the states. Reminiscent of the Gila Cliff Dwellings, this stunning fortress is intricately carved into a curved cliffside. New Mexico’s king and queen are more rugged in appearance, donning leather garb as they ride through a forest of Colorado pinyon trees atop an imposing American black bear, the official state animal.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s king and queen sit atop their state animal, a massive American bison, as they travel across sunset-soaked plains. Their ornate clothing and jewelry feature animal hide and metalwork and borrows from various Indigenous tribes of the American Southwest. Oklahoma’s red-roofed fortress evokes a more austere image, projecting into a vast landscape with a large eastern redbud tree and a glorious cloud-spotted sky.

The West

Kingdom of Westoria: Where Golden Coasts and Rocky Thrones Converge

From the rocky peaks of Colorado to the frozen mountains of Alaska to the fiery volcanoes of Hawaii, the American West encompasses a wide variety of climates, landscapes, and cultures. Let’s take a peek at how Midjourney imagined the 11 multi-faceted states of the West.

Alaska’s citadel sits atop a peak in one of the state’s most treasured jewels, Denali National Park. Its refined lodge-inspired design is surrounded by Sitka spruce, the official state tree, and overlooks a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains. Alaska’s king and queen stay warm in rich velvets and furs as they travel on the back of a large moose.

Also atop a peak, but with a vastly different view, Hawaii’s citadel stands in the shade of giant candlenut trees as it looks out on the Pacific Ocean. On the ocean shoreline, Hawaii’s king and queen ride Hawaiian monk seals (the official state animal) in the surf. Their headdresses feature dry grasses, seashells, and coconut fibers, elements commonly found on the Hawaiian islands.

Washington’s king and queen can also be found near the ocean, traveling by sea atop the state’s official marine mammal, the orca. Their stunningly ornate black and gold regalia is some of the most European-influenced royal garb, and their fortress has the appearance of a five-star hotel as it perches on the edge of Snoqualmie Falls.

The Southeast

Regal Dominion of Suthonia: Where Southern Charm and Magnolia Monarchs Rule

The hot and humid Southeast is full of character and history. From the bayous of Louisiana to the Florida Everglades, this region boasts some of the most unique landscapes in the country. Let’s see how Midjourney interpreted the personalities of the 12 Southeast states.

Florida’s fortress sits among sabal palms, the official state tree, in the middle of the Everglades, and its architecture harkens back to the state’s Spanish Colonial era. Florida’s king and queen appear on the back of a Florida panther and look ready for a trip into the state’s tropical wetlands, complete with camouflage, sunhats, and sunglasses.

Georgia’s king and queen look far more regal in black robes with ornate yellow and gold threadwork. They stand in a wooded forest with a white-tailed deer, the official state animal. Georgia’s stronghold sits among a lush and ornate garden, and the vast mansion imitates the Victorian homes in Savannah’s Historic District with its ornate gables and steeply-pitched roofs.

The Midwest

Grand Duchy of Midrealm: Where Cornfields and Crowned Kings Unite

The Midwest is home to sweeping landscapes and open skies. In the last part of our study, we asked Midjourney to show us what monarchies would look like in these 12 epically scenic states.

Indiana’s citadel looks like Cinderella’s castle with its many towers, white facade, and blue roofs. It’s perfectly settled among a large grove of magnolias and tulip trees, the official state tree. Standing out against the bright white facade, Indiana’s king and queen rule in vivid red outfits as they serve as perches for the state bird, the Northern Cardinal.

Similarly, Missouri’s king and queen play host to two Eastern Bluebirds, and the royal pair is robed in royal blue to match. Missouri’s fortress sits directly beneath the iconic Gateway Arch. Its grounds feature glorious flowering dogwoods, the official state tree, and a blanket of white hawthorn flowers, the state flower.

South Dakota’s stronghold is tucked behind the four famous faces of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The compound overlooks the Black Hills, dotted with Black Hills spruce trees. South Dakota’s king and queen wear tones of tan and chocolate with subtle nods to traditional Sioux clothing. They hold a coyote, the state’s official animal, often found among the Black Hills.

An American Kingdom United

While the U.S. has been—and likely always will be—a democracy, it’s fun to see what the country might look like if every state had a royal family. Midjourney’s hypothetical kings, queens, and castles were unique and encapsulated each state and region’s spirit, culture, and aesthetics. If you were crowned American royalty, which castle would you choose?

Methodology

All AI-generated images were created with Midjourney, and all names were generated using ChatGPT. This content is for entertainment purposes only.

