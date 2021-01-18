Video Marketing – Whys and Types

It looks like video is one of the most popular industries. It is way easier to focus on the changing picture compared to static long reads. Moreover, as we both look at the picture and hear the info, our two senses are involved in the process of digesting the information. The enormous number of hours spent daily by the world population on YouTube can only support this statement.
While approaching digital marketing strategies, it is pivotal to understand the place video holds among numerous marketing tools.
Why should you consider video?
Because people love it. As we’ve mentioned before, it is the easiest way for people to digest the information. Choosing between reading a post and watching a video, most will pick the latter. Consequently, it is a chance to translate more info without the fear that consumers will close the tab provided that it is made professionally. I
f you do not have a team of pros to create virus content, it is always best to look for someone who will do the job properly.
What kinds of videos can you make?
Before creating your posts, please make sure that the most effective and appropriate type is chosen. For this, you need to understand the purpose of your content, your target audience, and the platforms you are going to use.
Here are a couple of kinds to choose from:
- Interviews will allow you to engage an influencer, expert, or a special interesting guest that will support a conversation and keep the audience engaged. The positive side of recording interviews is that they can also be used as podcasts, which broadens the number of platforms to be used.
- Product reviews are almost never released by the interested influencers without you knowing about it. This is why it is pivotal to have brand ambassadors that will make videos in exchange for your product. If these people are working on increasing their audience, your offer will serve them well, so you will not have to pay for this advertising additionally.
- Explainers tell your users more about the product, teach them how to use it, and show the positive sides.
- Live streaming is made for social channels only, but it is a great way to engage with the audience. Usually, the information broadcasted is personal, often emotional, and therefore, engaging.