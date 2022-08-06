Van Horn Law Group Partners with NSU School of Law Pro Bono Honors Program

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. stepped up to partner with Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law by committing to $50,000 over five years to enhance its Pro Bono Honor Program, which recognizes students who are committed to serving the community and who believe the improvement of our community starts with giving all citizens equal access to the legal system. The program now will be known as the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program.

Led by NSU Shepard Broad College of Law graduate Chad Van Horn, Van Horn Law Group will fund the Pro Bono Honor Program to ramp up the law student experience at NSU Law, maximize opportunities for students to provide pro bono services in the community, and increase the number of overall pro bono hours provided. The program provides a variety of programs for students to fulfill pro bono hours and maintains records of the students’ pro bono work.

“I am extremely committed to offering quality, pro bono legal services to our underserved, lower-economic neighbors,” said Van Horn, Founding Partner Attorney. “Van Horn Law Group has never turned down a pro bono case because we believe the legal system should be open to everyone, not just those who can afford it. We have handled approximately 200 pro bono cases, simply because we believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Van Horn Law Group, among the top five bankruptcy firms in the state based on the number of cases filed in the last 12 months (pacer.gov), is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. Its efforts on behalf of NSU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Program directly align with this mission.

“We are very excited to partner with Van Horn Law Group to bring more awareness and opportunities for our students to engage with the community in addressing their legal needs,” said José Roberto (Beto) Juárez, Jr., Dean and Professor of Law at NSU’s Shepard Broad College of Law. “NSU Law has always been committed to instilling an ethic of pro bono service in its graduates, and now through our alumnus, Chad Van Horn, we will be able to provide more awareness and opportunities for our students to give back and develop a lifelong commitment to using their education and skills to contribute to the public good.”

The Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program provides recognition to students who have completed a minimum of 50 hours of pro bono service while enrolled in NSU Shepard Broad College of Law.

Van Horn and his firm have received multiple recognitions for extensive community involvement. In 2022, Van Horn’s company received Florida Trend’s Best Places to Work For Award, and Van Horn received the Spirit of Justice Award from the Legal Aid Service of Broward.

In 2021, his firm was named Law Firm of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward, and Van Horn was named a Florida Legal Awards On the Rise honoree by the Daily Business Review. In 2020, he received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Service of Broward, the Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc.

In 2018, he received the prestigious 40 Under 40 award by the South Florida Business Journal and was selected for Leadership Broward Class XXXVII. In 2017, he was named Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 mentors statewide and the 2017 Attorney of the Year by the Legal Aid Service of Broward County.

Van Horn is a longtime board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and recently joined the boards of the Legal Aid Service of Broward County and the American Board of Certification.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Miramar, Orlando and West Palm Beach. For more information about Van Horn Law Group, visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

For more information about the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program, contact Jennifer Gordon, Esq., NSU Law Director at of Public Interest Programs, at jgordon@nova.edu or visit https://www.law.nova.edu/jd-program/public-interest-law.html