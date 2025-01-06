Underwater Museums – Florida Leads The Way

Most people know Florida has museums throughout the state. In fact, the Florida Association of Museums lists over 400 museums Florida. Did you know there are 12 underwater museums in the sea? How many museums underwater are there near you?
All of them are part of the history timeline of Florida’s past.
Florida was the most popular destination for exploration of the British, French, Spanish and several other countries starting in the 1500s. Exploration was the way for governments to expand their territory and looking for wealthy places they claimed in the new world.
Many monarchies financed Florida adventures and the Caribbean islands in hopes of finding gold, silver, and other commodities to enrich their throne.
The rush to find wealth was extremely dangerous weather and shallow reefs around the coastline of Florida. As a result, hundreds of ships were lost on these exploration trips to the uncharted or poorly documented waters around Florida’s coast.
Many of the wrecked ships will never be found. Other ships have been found all over Florida.
Navigation and Uncharted Waters Created Florida Underwater Museums
As Florida grew in importance, navigating around Florida was a major route to New Orleans and other ports. Sadly, storms and shallow waters claimed many cargo vessels until improved navigational charts and weather data lessened the threat to shipping.
The lost ships became living underwater museums and reefs that harbor hundreds of species of marine life.
Florida has a continuing program devoted to preserving our history. Part of these preservation initiatives resulted in Florida’s Museums in the Sea.
Today, there are 12 sites where divers and snorkelers can view our seafaring past and the dangers that caused ships of all types to end up in our coastal waters.
How many underwater museums are in the world?
Museums in the sea have gained popularity worldwide, offering unique experiences that blend art, history, and marine conservation. While the exact number of underwater museums globally is not fixed, several notable ones include:
- Museo Subacuático de Arte (MUSA), Mexico: Located between Cancún and Isla Mujeres, MUSA features over 500 life-sized sculptures designed to promote coral growth and marine life.
- Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, Grenada: Established in 2006, this was the world’s first underwater sculpture park, showcasing 75 works spread over 8,600 square feet in the Caribbean Sea.
- Museo Atlántico, Lanzarote, Spain: Europe’s first underwater museum, opened in 2016, featuring over 300 sculptures by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.
- Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA), Australia: Situated near the Great Barrier Reef, MOUA includes installations like the “Ocean Siren,” which changes color with water temperature.
- Underwater Museum of Art, Florida, USA: Located in Grayton Beach State Park, this museum started with seven sculptures and adds new pieces annually. Baia Underwater Park, Italy: Near Naples, this park contains submerged ruins of the ancient Roman city of Baia, accessible to divers.
- Baiheliang Underwater Museum, China: Submerged under the Yangtze River, this museum preserves ancient inscriptions recording water levels over 1,200 years.
These examples highlight the diversity and global distribution of underwater museums, each offering a unique blend of art, history, and marine ecology.
Where are the Museums Underwater Located in Florida
The locations of the underwater museums Florida near you include:
- USS Massachusetts – Spanish-American War era battleship. Near Pensacola.
- SS Tarpon – steam vessel that went down in a storm in 1937 – near Panama City Beach.
- Vamar – sunken ship off Mexico Beach for unknown reasons.
- City of Hawkinsville – built in 1896, sunk in fresh water in Suwannee River.
- USS Narcissus – sunk in 1864 by a mine at the end of the Civil War – Egmont Key near Clearwater Beach.
- Regina – a barge that sunk in 1940. Bradenton Beach.
- San Pedro – part of the Spanish fleet that sunk in 1733. Islamorada, Florida
- Half Moon – Sank in the 1930s, the vessel was seized during wartime in 1914. Miami.
- SS Copenhagen – steamship that crashed on a reef in 1900. Pompano Beach, Florida.
- Loftus – merchant ship that wrecked in 1898. Manalapan (Boynto Beach).
- Georges Valentine – iron steamer built in 1869. Stuart, Florida
- Urca de Lima – part of the Spanish fleet and sunk in 1715. Ft. Pierce, Florida
Where is the first underwater museum in the United States?
The first underwater museum in the United States is the Underwater Museum of Art (UMA), located in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Grayton Beach State Park in Walton County, Florida.
The UMA was established in 2018 and features a collection of sculptures created by renowned artists from around the world. The sculptures are made from marine-grade concrete and other environmentally friendly materials, and they are designed to attract and support marine life. The UMA is a unique and innovative project that combines art, science, and environmental conservation.
Visit the Museums Underwater Near You
Visit Florida’s Museums of the Sea Website for more details about underwater museums near you.
If you explore the website for Museums in the Sea, each of the above ships is described in detail along with the history relating to each.
The locations of each “Museum” underwater is listed. Each individual ship has a video describing the scenes at the site.
Some of the ships above are in very shallow water suitable for snorkeling or free divers. Many have the appearance of a huge reef supporting coral, fish, and other sea creatures. Underwater photography opportunities are endless.
These 12 sites are preserved by the State of Florida. However, there are hundreds of shipwrecks around the state.
One fishing site lists several hundred shipwrecks with GPS coordinates. Fishermen know a couple hundred-year-old wreck becomes a great place to fish!
Most of these underwater museums in Florida have charters that are willing to take you to the wreck sites. Many have dive equipment for rent.
Don’t miss these Florida Underwater Museums in the Sea near you. All these locations make great day trips in Florida.
For even more about Florida shipwrecks, visit the Florida Museum, 400 Years of Shipwrecks.
